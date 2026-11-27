Cassie, Sam, and Anthony analyze the Bears' upcoming matchup against the Saints, focusing on the return of Kyle Monangai and Caleb Williams' potential for MVP form. In college football, Minnesota's Gophers defeated Northwestern 20-17 via a 44-yard walk-off field goal, securing bowl eligibility and ending a three-game losing streak.

Bears are back! Coming off the bye week and hosting the Saints on Sunday, Cassie, Sam and Anthony preview the matchup and the keys to a victory on Bears Blitz.

With Kyle Monangai back and the run game at full strength, is the offense ready to fire on all cylinders? After a career-high 4 interceptions, why Caleb Williams is ready to level back up to MVP form. Plus, what role players on the Bears' defense are primed to elevate? A once-promising season that felt like a breakthrough in the David Braun era is now searching for answers.

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A once-promising season that felt like a breakthrough in the David Braun era is now searching for answers after PJ Fleck's Minnesota squad nailed a walk-off field goal to KO the 'Cats. Luke Drzewiecki made a 44-yard field goal as the clock expired to lift Minnesota over Northwestern 20-17 on Saturday. With the win, Minnesota becomes bowl-eligible for the eighth time in head coach P.J. Fleck’s 10 seasons with the program.