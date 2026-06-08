Bears Begin Mandatory Minicamp This Week: Full Schedule and What to Expect

The Chicago Bears are taking part in mandatory minicamp this week. Here's a look at the full schedule and what the team will be doing.

As the name suggests, all players on the team must attend the three-day event, which will be the final major offseason chapter before training camp begins in late July.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn ImagesOne of those practices should be open to the media, so we'll get some photos, videos and information from beat writers on the ground after one of those sessions. Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn ImagesPractices Tuesday-Thursday, with a day off on Friday.

Second practice limited to walk through activities only. The way practices are run will be similar to how things are done at OTAs. Players won't be wearing full pads and contact isn't permitted.

"Players on one side of the ball may execute a play, but players on the opposite side of the ball may not initiate contact with, or attempt to impede the progress of, players who are running the play ," thePlayers will enjoy a sizeable break after mandatory minicamp is over. The next time we'll see players on the practice field after mandatory minicamp will be in late July for training camp.

That's when competitions really start to heat up, as teams can have players strap on the pads. The Bears will alsoSpeaking of the preseason, that will begin for the Bears on Saturday, Aug. 15. Here's the full preseason slate:Preseason Week 2: at Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Aug. 30, and then the regular season will begin for them two weeks later on Sunday, Sept. 13, when they visit the Carolina Panthers.

That's right, as of this writing, we're just a shade under three months away from real Chicago Bears football. Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavlon Thomas. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images If you missed any of the action from OTAs, fear not, we have you covered with links to our coverage below:Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News.

He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.





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