Bear Injures Four in Japanese Residential Area Amid Rising Attack Numbers

A black bear attacked four individuals in Fukushima, Japan, including factory employees and a local resident, reflecting a national trend of increasing bear-human conflicts as the animal population grows and rural communities age. The incident has prompted police response, school closures, and renewed calls for systematic bear population management.

A bear injured four people in a Japan ese residential area on Tuesday, in the latest incident highlighting a concerning trend of increasing human-bear conflicts across the country.

The attack occurred in the Sasakino district of Fukushima, northeastern Japan, and involved a black bear that first targeted employees at the Fukushima Steel Works. Security camera footage captured the bear appearing and chasing a man in his 20s, throwing him to the ground. The animal then entered the factory compound and injured a second male employee in his 60s.

The bear subsequently attacked a third person, another male employee in his 60s at a separate company, and also injured a woman in her 80s from the neighborhood. According to the Fukushima City Fire Department, the three men sustained minor injuries while the woman had moderate injuries; none were considered life-threatening.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the bear remained at large and was believed to be inside the grounds of the second company, which was surrounded by police equipped with long sticks. In response to the incident, two nearby schools, including Noda Elementary School, were closed. Noda Elementary shifted to online classes and issued a warning on its website advising people to avoid non-essential outings and stay safe.

This incident has revived memories of last year's widespread fear that prompted Japan's Self-Defense Forces to be deployed to Akita Prefecture, where over 60 people were attacked by bears, including four fatalities. Experts attribute the growing number of bear encounters to a combination of factors: a expanding bear population and a rapidly aging, declining human population in rural areas, which has resulted in fewer people trained to hunt or manage bears.

The Japanese government estimated the national bear population at approximately 57,800 in March. To address the issue, officials have introduced a bear population management roadmap that includes systematic culling. Under this plan, the number of municipal bear control staff is set to triple to 2,500 within five years, and the number of bear traps will double. The problem has also reached urban peripheries, with recent bear sightings reported in Tokyo's western suburbs, such as the hiking area of Okutama.

Park officials have responded by installing additional traps and launching bear alerts on social media. The government has intensified public awareness campaigns, urging hikers and mushroom hunters to check bear sighting notifications and to avoid outdoor activities during early morning and evening when bears are most active. An environment ministry manual advises those encountering a bear to remain calm, move slowly, and avoid turning and running.

As a last resort, if attacked, individuals should turn face down, curl into a ball, and protect their neck





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