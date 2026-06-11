Bear Grylls Defends Russell Brand Baptism After Rape Conviction

Bear Grylls says Russell Brand's Christian faith seemed genuine when he helped baptize him in the Thames in April 2024, after Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Bear Grylls has defended his decision to help baptize Russell Brand in the River Thames, saying the comedian's Christian faith seemed genuine to him at the time.

The comments came after Brand, 51, was convicted on Thursday of raping a fan and sexually assaulting three women. Brand was found guilty at London's Southwark Crown Court. He had strongly denied wrongdoing. The 2023 reporting by the Sunday Times and Channel 4 was the catalyst for six women to make police complaints against Brand, the court was told.

Also read Bear Grylls Speaks Out on Russell Brand Verdict After Helping Baptize Him: ‘Justice Has Now Been Served’ and the Victims Are ‘Heroes’

Four of those complaints resulted in convictions on Thursday. Brand will be sentenced next week and now faces years in prison. His first night in prison was spent at HMP Wandsworth, where a dirty protest greeted his arrival and he was placed in solitary confinement. Reports say Brand is petrified in prison and had admitted fears of incarceration to his wife Laura on camera days before he was found guilty.

Bear Grylls River Thames Baptism

Grylls, the Man vs Wild star and former SAS soldier, helped lower Brand into the water close to the comedian's house in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, in April 2024. The baptism came several months after sexual assault allegations were first made public in September 2023. Grylls attended as a guest and has faced calls to issue a statement on why he did so after Brand was found guilty. This morning, Grylls posted a statement on X, where he has 1.4 million followers.

He wrote: Brand's faith seemed genuine to me at the time when I was a guest at his private baptism. I have attended a few now. Even visiting in prisons with people who have committed terrible crimes. It is part of our calling as men and women of faith, to love and serve anyone.

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It is the sick that need healing. Judgement is for the courts and God. I would not want to ever discourage someone's coming to faith. It is right that justice has now been served.

I cannot imagine how hard this time has been for the victims, the heroes of the day. Grylls is a well-known Christian and published the devotional book Soul Fuel in 2019. He also published The Greatest Story Ever Told: An Eyewitness Account, a retelling of the story of Jesus, in 2025. He previously defended his involvement in the baptism after befriending Brand during filming of the reality show Running Wild.

He told the Daily Mail that it was a privilege to stand beside anyone when they express a humble need for forgiveness and strength from above. In 2024 he described Brand as a friend following the baptism. He said: Faith and spiritual moments in our lives are really personal, but it is a privilege to stand beside anyone when they express a humble need for forgiveness and strength from above.

Friendships when we go through tough times are worth so much. Brand published his book, How To Become A Christian In 7 Days, in May 2026. He sat in his police interviews with a copy of the book. In April 2024 he posted an image of the baptism on social media.

Brand Conviction And Prison Time

He captioned it: Me, Bear Grylls, The River Thames and of course, The Holy Spirit. The baptism was also attended by Brand's friend and former boxer Joe McCann, who was pictured embracing Brand and Grylls after the ceremony. In the wake of the conviction, critics have mocked the baptism. One comment read: So Russell Brand was baptised in the Thames, and all his sins were washed away.

Cheaper than a lawyer, I suppose. Grylls has faced pressure to explain his role in the ceremony. His statement emphasized that judgment is for the courts and God, and that he would never discourage someone from coming to faith. He also said it is right that justice has now been served.

The case has drawn widespread attention. Katy Perry was reportedly in the room during one of Brand's attacks. Brand's matey time with Labour has also resurfaced, including an invitation to give a drug talk by an MP later forced out by a cocaine and rent boys sting. He also backed hard-Left Jeremy Corbyn.

Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, has been described as obsessive in her loyalty to her husband. Her well-heeled family's views on the situation have also been reported. She acted like a hostage in court, according to one account. Grylls has previously said that attending baptisms and visiting prisons is part of his faith.

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He said he has attended a few baptisms now. He also said he has visited prisons with people who have committed terrible crimes. He described this as part of the calling of men and women of faith to love and serve anyone. The baptism took place in the Thames near Brand's home in Henley-on-Thames.

Brand was 51 at the time of his conviction. The jury found him guilty of raping a fan and sexually assaulting three women. He had denied all charges. Grylls's statement comes as Brand awaits sentencing next week.

The court heard that the 2023 reporting led to six women making complaints. Four of those resulted in convictions. Brand's first night in prison was at HMP Wandsworth, where he was placed in solitary confinement. Grylls wrote on X: Judgement is for the courts and God.

Grylls Christian Books And Friendship

I would not want to ever discourage someone's coming to faith. He added: It is right that justice has now been served. I cannot imagine how hard this time has been for the victims, the heroes of the day. Grylls has published several Christian books.

His 2019 devotional was titled Soul Fuel. His 2025 book was The Greatest Story Ever Told: An Eyewitness Account. He befriended Brand during the filming of Running Wild. He described Brand as a friend after the baptism.

Brand published How To Become A Christian In 7 Days in May 2026. He brought a copy to his police interviews. The baptism image he posted showed him with Grylls and Joe McCann. He wrote: Me, Bear Grylls, The River Thames and of course, The Holy Spirit.

Grylls said in 2024: Faith and spiritual moments in our lives are really personal, but it is a privilege to stand beside anyone when they express a humble need for forgiveness and strength from above. Friendships when we go through tough times are worth so much. Critics have questioned why Grylls participated in the baptism. He has now responded with a statement on X. He said he believed Brand's faith was genuine at the time.

He also said he has attended a few baptisms and visited prisons. He wrote that judgment is for the courts and God.