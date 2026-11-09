Bear Grylls addresses Russell Brand's baptism, calls victims 'heroes of the day' after verdict

Bear Grylls says Russell Brand's faith 'seemed genuine' when he attended the private baptism but affirms justice has been served after the conviction.

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'On Friday, British adventurer and television presenter Bear Grylls, best known for survival shows such as"Man vs. Wild," took to"Brand’s faith seemed genuine to me at the time when I was a guest at his private baptism. I have attended a few now. Even visiting in prisons with people who have committed terrible crimes. It’s part of our calling as men and women of faith, to love and serve anyone.

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"It is the sick that need healing. Judgement is for the courts and God… I wouldn’t want to ever discourage someone’s coming to faith," Grylls's statement began. He continued,"It is right that justice has now been served. I can’t imagine how hard this time has been for the victims, the heroes of the day.

". "I want to thank Bear Grylls and my mate Joe, the two men that stood either side of me and flanked me for the baptism itself," Brand said in the video at the time. "Faith and spiritual moments in our lives are really personal, but it is a privilege to stand beside anyone when they express a humble need for forgiveness and strength from above.

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Friendships when we go through tough times are worth so much," Grylls told the outlet at the time. Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in London. The offenses involved four women and took place between 2004 and 2009, as Brand’s career and public profile were growing.

The jury found Brand guilty of raping a 21-year-old fan in 2009 and sexually assaulting three other women in separate incidents. He was cleared of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault. Brand, 51, has maintained his innocence. He was refused bail after the verdict and remains in custody ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 9.

Police are also investigating two further rape allegations against him. Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital covering Hollywood, celebrity culture and breaking entertainment news through exclusive reporting, interviews and in-depth storytelling.