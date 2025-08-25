Bear Craves Strawberry Ice Cream in California Ice Cream Shop Break-In

A black bear decided to satisfy its sweet tooth in an unexpected way when it broke into an ice cream shop in South Lake Tahoe, California. Luckily, authorities were able to coax the bear outside with minimal damage.

Law enforcement officers were taken aback to discover an unexpected and furry customer inside an ice cream shop on August 17 in South Lake Tahoe, California . The customer was a bear who decided to break into the shop at Camp Richardson and browse its offerings, according to KATV. When deputies with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, they couldn't believe their eyes and took steps to coax the animal outside.

“With some encouragement, the bear eventually left, but only after showing interest in the strawberry ice cream. Thankfully, Fuzzy the bear caused hardly any property damage and there was barely any cleanup,” the sheriff’s office reported. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of last Sunday, August 17th. Deputies were dispatched to a call for service at the ice cream shop, where they encountered the unexpected guest. It was unclear exactly what kind of bear broke into the business. However, according to the Visit Lake Tahoe website, the area is black bear country, and locals work hard to keep them away from human interaction. Black bears are the only species of bear found around Lake Tahoe or in California, and they are significantly smaller and more timid than their brown bear and grizzly cousins to the north. Black bears come in various colors, ranging from tan or brown to black, but they are typically dark brown with a brown muzzle. Tahoe bears, however, are known to have a cinnamon coloration.A wild, healthy black bear should avoid humans, fleeing at either the sight or smell. They typically weigh between 200-400 pounds. “With a sense of smell ten times more powerful than a blood hound’s, black bears can be attracted to unsecured food and garbage in their search for easy calories, especially in the fall as they eat and drink nearly nonstop in preparation for winter,” the site explained





