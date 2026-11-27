Bear Cherry accomplishes something no San Diego State player has done before
San Diego State big man Jeremiah “Bear” Jerry threw a personal block party on Thursday that carried his Aztecs to a 75-71 win against Maryland in the Players Er
Nov 26, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Bear Cherry reacts in the second half during the consolation game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena.
| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectbig man Jeremiah “Bear” Jerry threw a personal block party on Thursday that carried his Aztecs to a 75-71 win against Maryland in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. The 6-foot-10, 270-pound Cherry blocked a school-record nine shots and was one of six Aztecs in double figures as they bounced back from a loss to Iowa State the day before.
The Aztecs will wrap up their run in Vegas with a game Friday night against the winner of Thursday’s late game against Oregon and No. 5 Texas Tech. Cherry, who transferred to his hometown Aztecs from Sacramento State, broke the previous record of seven blocked shots.
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