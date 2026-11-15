Bear Bachmeier runs for three TDs, throws for another to lead No. 10 BYU past Baylor, 28-7

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BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier, left, looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Provo, Utah.

Bear Bachmeier ran for three touchdowns and threw for another score to lead No. 12 BYU to a 28-7 victory over Baylor on Saturday night. Bachmeier totaled 158 yards of offense and powered a rushing attack that piled up 189 yards. LJ Martin added 49 yards on six carries for the Cougars but did not play in the second half after suffering an apparent ankle injury just before halftime.

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DJ Lagway threw for 159 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bears. Baylor had a two-game winning streak snapped after struggling to do anything on offense before the fourth quarter. BYU ran all over Baylor’s defense in the first half. The Cougars scored touchdowns on their first three drives while racking up 150 yards on the ground and averaging 5 yards per carry.

Bachmeier scored on runs of 8 yards and 5 yards to give BYU a two-touchdown lead going into the second quarter. His third score, a 1-yard plunge, came one play after he gained six yards on fourth-and-1. It gave the Cougars a 21-0 lead with 1:40 left before halftime. BYU drained 20 minutes off the clock on its three first-half scoring drives.

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The Cougars covered 86 yards in 12 plays on their second drive and 96 yards in 18 plays on their third drive. Their ability to sustain long drives kept Baylor from generating any offensive momentum. Lagway finally got the Bears on the board with a 3-yard pass to Hawkins Polley with 11:18 left. Bachmeier hit Jojo Phillips with a 23-yard pass on a comeback route to give BYU a three-touchdown cushion again with 6:43 remaining.

Baylor gained only 2.7 yards per play over the first three quarters and crossed midfield on a single drive in that stretch. BYU tallied its most rushing yards against a Big 12 opponent this season. The Cougars eclipsed 150 rushing yards for the first time since beating Iowa State in early October.

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