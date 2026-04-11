Beanie Feldstein Gives Birth to First Baby with Wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts

Beanie Feldstein has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts. The actress shared her joy and reflections on motherhood in a new interview.

Beanie Feldstein has quietly welcomed her first child with wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts earlier this year. The 33-year-old actress gave birth months ago and said her baby daughter, whose name she hasn't revealed, is genuinely beyond my wildest dreams.

In an interview published Nov. 4, Feldstein opened up about the experience. I really did dream her, she said. I always wanted to be a mom, and I always wanted a daughter. I look at her every day, and I'm like, You're just beyond anything I could have even tried to imagine.

Also read Musick's Call To Arkansas Fans After Record-Breaking Opening Night: 'Give Us A Chance'

Feldstein shares motherhood joy

Feldstein, who announced her pregnancy in May, gushed about watching her daughter grow. I love getting to watch her take in the world, it's just the greatest gift, she continued. And getting to be a mom alongside my wife is the greatest gift. She's such a good mom, and it's so special to watch.

Advertisement

Motherhood is unbelievably beautiful. She also shared a recent milestone: her daughter's first smile, which she witnessed weeks earlier. Reflecting on the early days, Feldstein said, I could feel her soul from the moment she was born. I remember people told me newborns are little blobs and they don't really come alive until 6 weeks.

I disagree with that completely. I could feel her soul from the moment I met her, but when you get to see that externalized in the smile, it's so magic. Despite her positive outlook, Feldstein revealed she suffered complications after giving birth but did not go into detail. Instead, she shared, I am learning my strength every day.

Wedding details and pregnancy news

I feel this new kind of depth of my strength from being a mom that I think is so empowering and beautiful and very new. Feldstein and Roberts began dating in 2018, got engaged in 2022, and married in 2023. They tied the knot in a camp-themed wedding at Cedar Lakes Estate in Hudson Valley, New York. Both brides wore Gucci and posed for a Vogue magazine profile celebrating the occasion.

They shared their baby news in a joint post on Instagram this past spring. Feldstein cradled her pregnant belly while clad in a lacy dress in a carousel of photos. Limited Edition Scouse Beanie Baby coming soon!! the expectant mothers wrote in their caption. Feldstein, born Elizabeth Greer Feldstein, is a singer and composer.

Advertisement

She is the sister of actor Jonah Hill. The couple has not yet revealed their daughter's name.