Beacon atop Mount Diablo lights up in honor of veterans

The Danville community gathered for the lighting of the Mount Diablo beacon on Wednesday to honor those who served.

The beacon was first lit in 1928 to guide airplanes, and it went dark after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. The Danville community gathered for the lighting of the Mount Diablo beacon on Wednesday to honor those who served.

Pete Suratos reports. The Danville community gathered for the lighting of the Mount Diablo beacon on Wednesday to honor those who served. The Mount Diablo beacon lit up the night sky to honor the nation’s veterans. The beacon was first lit in 1928 to guide airplanes, and it went dark after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

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“The beacon of honor, a powerful symbol of gratitude and service to our nation,” Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich said. “I understand people being opposed to war, and I get that. As Americans, we should always look at war with eyes of scrutiny. But the people who go and the people who come back deserve our support,” event organizer Sean Gannon with the VFW Post said.

In San Francisco, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi attended a service at the Presidio. It was her final Veterans Day there as a member of Congress.

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“This other bill will be about housing for veterans. The idea of it sprang from here, for San Francisco, but for California and for the nation,” she said. annual Veterans Day parade took place, organized by the Silicon Valley Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.

“I want people to appreciate those sacrifices, to include their families. Their families served as well, so there needs to be a healthy bounce on what's important now for our nation and the men and women who wear the uniform. I want people in this parade to appreciate those sacrifices,” MOAA Silicon Valley president Col. Ray Watts said.

The Danville ceremony meant a moment to reflect for Vietnam veteran Jim Murphy, as he looked toward the glowing beacon atop Mount Diablo.

“This is the day we honor all of those folks who gave up all of their personal sacrifices to do their service for their country,” he said. The Mount Diablo beacon is lit three times a year: on Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.