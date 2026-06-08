Beachwood road closed during mental health crisis response, police say

The Beachwood Police Department responded to a report of a person experiencing a mental health crisis early Monday afternoon.

BEACHWOOD, Ohio - The Beachwood Police Department responded to a report of a person experiencing a mental health crisis early Monday afternoon. According to police, at approximately 12:21 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Greenwich Lane and said it was reported that the person was in possession of a firearm.

Out of caution, officers temporarily closed the road and asked nearby residents to shelter in place while they worked to safely resolve the situation. Beachwood Police said officers also used the department’s drone technology to increase situational awareness and to support public and officer safety. Through communication with the person and family members, officers peacefully de-escalated the situation and the person unloaded the firearm.

The Beachwood Police Department said it appreciated the patience and cooperation of residents during the incident, and said it is grateful that the situation was resolved safely without injury to the individual, responding officers or community members. Mental health crises can affect individuals and families from all walks of life, Beachwood Police said, and the department said it remains committed to responding to these situations with professionalism, compassion and a focus on community safety.

Sentencing for former Cuyahoga County judge guilty of tampering with records‘Enchanted’: How much would you pay to share a seat with Taylor Swift?





cleveland19news / 🏆 70. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Beachwood Ohio Beachwood Beachwood Police Beachwood Police Ohio Cuyahoga County Cuyahoga County Ohio Greenwich Lane Greenwich Lane Beachwood Mental Health Health Mental Health Crises

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Multiple people shot near festival in Toledo, Ohio, officials sayThe Toledo Police Department reported that the shooting occurred near the Old West End Festival.

Read more »

Ohio police searching for suspects after shooting leave multiple casualties near festival'Many victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment,' Toledo Police Department says.

Read more »

LAPD identifies suspect killed after 405 Freeway pursuit turned shootingLos Angeles Police Department officers have identified the suspect who was killed after a pursuit turned into a deadly shooting​ involving police on the 405 Freeway in Westchester on Friday morning.

Read more »

Florida Police Department Prevents Unsanctioned Street Takeover with Intelligence and PreparationThe St. Augustine Beach Police Department used electronic monitoring and a group effort with local agencies to prevent an unsanctioned street takeover at a local ocean pier.

Read more »