'Beach Read' Movie: Andie MacDowell And Kevin Bacon Join Cast

Kevin Bacon and Andie MacDowell have joined the cast of the 20th Century adaptation of Emily Henry's 'Beach Read.'

Chris Hemsworth’s Wild State Banner Partners With Tatts Finke Desert Race To Develop Multiple Projects Around Australian Motorsport Event Including Feature Film Starring ‘Extraction’ Star Zac Efron To Star And Exec Produce ‘Angel Heart’ Series From HBO, A24 And ‘Black Rabbit’ Creator Zach Baylin With Jonathan Van Tulleken Directing is a romantic comedy following January Andrews, a successful romance novelist who struggles with grief and writer’s block after her father’s death and the discovery of secrets he’s long kept hidden.

While spending the summer in his Michigan beach house to prepare it for sale, she unexpectedly reconnects with Gus Everett, an author who was once her rival in college. Both creatively stuck, they agree to a writing challenge over the summer, swapping literary genres while promising that there will be no romance between them. Of course, you know what they say about the best-laid plans.

— is directing the feature take from her own script, with Neal H. Moritz producing via his Original Films. Karina Rahardja will exec produce. Sarah Shepard and Catherine Hughes are overseeing for 20th. The literary affairs team, led by Clare Reeth, spearheaded efforts to land rights to the book..

A multiple Golden Globe Award nominee, she recently received praise for her performance in the series “Maid”, with other recent credits including , and her smash hit Hallmark Channel series “The Way Home” which is currently airing its fourth and final season. MacDowell is represented by the Gersh Agency and RMS Productions.

‘Moriarty’ Series In Works From Fremantle & Archery PicturesComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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