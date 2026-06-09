Beach Read Movie Adaptation Begins Production: First Look at Phoebe Dynevor and Patrick Schwarzenegger

Director Yulin Kuang shares behind-the-scenes image as filming starts in Toronto for Emily Henry's bestseller, with a stacked cast including Kevin Bacon and Andie MacDowell.

The highly anticipated film adaptation of Emily Henry 's bestselling novel ' Beach Read ' has officially begun production in Toronto, with director Yulin Kuang sharing a behind-the-scenes image from a camera test to give fans their first look at the lead characters.

The photo, posted on social media alongside the caption 'A crumb of bts from the BEACH READ camera test for you, dear reader. Can't wait to show what we've been cooking up,' features Phoebe Dynevor as January Andrews and Patrick Schwarzenegger as Augustus Gus Everett.

Dynevor sports a short red hairstyle and wears a yellow cardigan over a white top, complemented by a gold locket necklace, while Schwarzenegger appears with longer hair and a relaxed look in a navy tank top and open short-sleeve shirt, with a chain necklace. The image has sparked excitement among fans eager to see the beloved characters brought to life.

'Beach Read,' published in 2020 and a New York Times bestseller, follows two writers who are both stuck in a creative slump. January makes her living writing romance novels, while Gus is known for more serious literary fiction. After ending up as neighbors for the summer, the two strike a fun bet: they will swap genres and see who can pull it off. Naturally, things get complicated when their challenge starts turning into something much more real.

The novel is beloved for its witty dialogue, emotional depth, and enemies-to-lovers trope, making it a perfect candidate for a cinematic adaptation. Director Yulin Kuang, who previously adapted Henry's 'People We Meet on Vacation' for the screen, brings her experience with romantic comedies to this project. The cast is stacked with notable names joining Dynevor and Schwarzenegger. Kevin Bacon, Andie MacDowell, Tig Notaro, and Kristin Davis have all signed on, though their specific roles remain under wraps.

This secrecy has only heightened anticipation among fans. Filming officially commenced in Toronto, and the director confirmed that the movie is set for a theatrical release on May 7, 2027, via 20th Century Studios. The production timeline suggests a careful and deliberate approach to ensure the adaptation captures the essence of Henry's writing. Kuang also shared her excitement about the project, promising audiences a heartfelt and entertaining experience.

Emily Henry, known for her witty and emotionally resonant novels, has seen several of her works adapted for the screen. The success of 'People We Meet on Vacation' has set high expectations for 'Beach Read.

' The film's production team includes experienced professionals from previous romantic comedy adaptations, ensuring a polished final product. With a release date three years away, fans have plenty of time to speculate about plot details and character portrayals. The behind-the-scenes image has already generated buzz across social media platforms, with fans discussing everything from the casting choices to the historical accuracy of the setting. As production continues, more updates are expected, including additional casting announcements and perhaps a teaser trailer.

This adaptation marks a significant milestone for Dynevor and Schwarzenegger, both of whom are rising stars in Hollywood. Dynevor gained fame through 'Bridgerton,' while Schwarzenegger has appeared in 'The Staircase' and 'Moxie.

' Their chemistry will be crucial to the film's success and the initial glimpse suggests they are perfectly suited for their roles. The film is poised to become a major release in 2027, competing with other romantic dramas and comedies. Overall, the adaptation of 'Beach Read' is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of the novel and newcomers alike, promising a blend of romance, humor, and heartfelt moments that have made Henry's book a modern classic





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Beach Read Movie Adaptation Phoebe Dynevor Patrick Schwarzenegger Emily Henry

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