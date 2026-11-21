Wisconsin Badgers drop both games of the Baha Mar Championship, losing 70-53 to Murray State in the consolation game.

Wisconsin guard Eian Elmer attacks the rim in the first half of the Baha Mar Championship consolation game. | UW Athletics It's evident that Thursday's lessons haven't sunk in yet to the University of Wisconsin.

They'll have a long plane ride home to contemplate how two bad first halves left them winless in The Bahamas. One night after failing to come back from 17 down, Wisconsin couldn't recreate the same magic to erase a 16-point halftime deficit to avoid a 70-53 defeat to Murray State in the Baha Mar Championship consolation game in Nassau.was the only player in double figures for Wisconsin , finishing with a career-high 12 points.

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On a night where Wisconsin shot 36.2 percent from the floor and 5-for-25 from three, the Badgers' starting five went 10-for-29 . Jackson Ball 12, Winter 8, Onuetu 7, Foxwell 6, Janicki 6, Onuetu 5, Carrington 3, Elmer 2, Jones 2, Rapp 2. UW's five starters shoot 10-for-29It marks the first winless November holiday tournament for Wisconsin since 2019.

That team won its final eight games to claim a share of the Big Ten regular season title, and while the Badgers believe they have the talent to replicate that, those beliefs seem far-fetched when Wisconsin puts itself in challenging deficits. Wisconsin dug itself a halftime double-digit deficit for the second straight day, only the biggest problem was the offense.

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The Badgers went only 9-for-32, missed 13 of 14 three-pointers, had a scoring drought of nearly six minutes, and continued to struggle with rebounds. UW was outrebounded 28-21 in the first half and was embarrassed on the offensive glass. Murray State grabbed 10 of its 24 misses, while Wisconsin secured six of its 23. And like clockwork, Wisconsin started to fire back out of the locker room.

Allowing the lead to get up to 19, the Badgers executed a 13-2 run that was heavily based on attacking and finishing at the rim and aggressive defending that forced four turnovers in a seven-possession stretch. Unlike the night before though, UW couldn't get close enough to put pressure on its opponent. After cutting the lead to eight, Ball missed Wisconsin's seventh layup and Murray State scored nine points on its next four possessions.

Wisconsin plays these games to find out what areas need to be fixed. So, while the staff won't be hitting the panic button, it is problematic that the Badgers have fallen behind by double digits in three consecutive games The Badgers made that a habit last season, too, and came back from four double-digit second-half deficits, but this team doesn't have confident shooters like Nick Boyd and John Blackwell yet.

Roman Doman didn't shoot great but the sophomore showed why he's one of the nation's top free-throw shooters. He went 10-for-10 from the line and impacted the game with his rebounding and passing . Murray State forced a sixth opponent to commit at least 15 turnovers, as Wisconsin's 17 turnovers led to 21 Racers points.

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UW turned the ball over 35 times in two days in the tournament.had the ball five times inside two feet and went 1-for-3 with two turnovers in the first half. Much like they did at this time last season with Austin Rapp, removing him from the starting lineup while he became more comfortable with the high-major level, the staff might have to consider sitting Onuetu down until he can be more productive.didn't do himself any favors in his quest for more playing time.

While drawing a foul on a solid block out, Jones' missed the front end of the bonus and fouled Domon on a fadeaway jumper for a three-point play. Instead of making two free throws and potentially being down 11 at halftime, the deficit was 16. Wisconsin will take the weekend to regroup before hosting Northeastern in the Badgers' final tune-up before the start of conference play.

The Huskies are 2-0 against the Ivy League and lost their two games against high-major competition to Virginia and Butler, although Rashad King scored a career-high 38 points in the road loss to the Bulldogs. Add us as a preferred source on