Beach Boys singer and co-founder Mike Love dead at 85
Singer Mike Love, who co-founded the Beach Boys and served as the band's longtime frontman, died in Malibu on Saturday.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Mike Love of The Beach Boys speaks onstage during the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 12, 2025 in New York City.
Singer Mike Love, who co-founded the Beach Boys and served as the band's longtime frontman, died in Malibu on Saturday. He was 85.
“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family," his publicist Katie Altman wrote in a statement to NBC Los Angeles. "An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.
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