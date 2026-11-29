Beach Boys Co-Founder Mike Love Dies at 85 Amid COVID-19 Complications
Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love has passed away at his Los Angeles home at the age of 85 due to complications from COVID-19, prompting an outpouring of grief from friends and fans including Tony Stamos.
Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love had been battling the effects of COVID-19 at the time of his death. Love contracted the virus last year and had been dealing with complications from the illness ever since, according to TMZ.
His publicist announced he died at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, at age 85. In October,singer’s health.
“My beloved friend, father figure, musical hero and mentor, Mike Love, is facing serious health challenges. We hope he’ll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don’t know what the future holds,” Stamos wrote. Upon learning of his close friend’s death, Stamos posted, “Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that.
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