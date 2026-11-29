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After battling bronchitis and COVID, the lyricist and singer dealth with ongoing health setbacks for months, including numerous canceled performances. Mike Love, singer, songwriter, and Beach Boys co-founder, died Saturday at age 85.

“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” Love’s representative confirmed. “An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans. ” According to, paramedics were called to Love’s home in Malibu at 5 p.m., though a cause of death has not yet been revealed.

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Concern arose in recent months around Love’s ailing health, as he had been suffering from the lingering effects of bronchitis, COVID, and his sister Maureen’s death. Earlier in the year,labored through performances in Cincinnati and Nashville, his health noticeably worse.on Instagram, “We hope he’ll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don’t know what the future holds. We have tonight. Mike is a fighter.