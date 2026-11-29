Love sang lead vocals on songs like 'Surfin' U.S.A.' and 'California Girls' for the Beach Boys.

The U.S. Californian Pop band"The Beach Boys" are pictured performing on stage in Essen, West Germany, October 30, 1966. From left to right are Bruce Johnston on bass, Al Jardine, guitar, Carl Wilson, guitar and Mike Love, vocals.

Mike Love, the Beach Boys singer and co-founder who helped write some of the group's greatest hits, died Saturday night aged 85.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family. An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians," his publicist Katie Altman told NPR in an emailed statement. No cause of death was given. Love sang lead vocals on songs like"Surfin' U.S.A.