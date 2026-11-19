Paste Magazine is your source for the best music, movies, TV, comedy, videogames, books, comics, craft beer, politics and more. Discover your favorite albums and films.

We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. Today , beabadoobee announced a new album. You might be wondering, didn’t she just release one?

Indeed she did: you’re thinking of, which came out in September. But she’s back again, gracing us with another full-length less than six months after her fourth LP. This one’s called,” Bea Laus said in a press release.

Also read Dreaming of Cats and Dogs

“It happened naturally, I got back home and felt inspired, and made another album. ” In a post about the album on, Laus said: “came back home from making pylon and realised the one thing i do know for certain is, that i’ve always been bananas 4 cats. this album was written and made in my house with my friend luca and my 2 cats, 14 silly songs made with lots of love.

Advertisement

” Alongside the announcement comes lead single “No Punctuation,” a cutesy, dreamy track that sounds exactly like what you’d expect from the album’s twee-ish, drawn-on cover. There’s lots of acoustic strumming, some Bridgers-y reversed synth loops, and Beabadoobee’s gently sweet vocals sitting atop what could easily soundtrack a 2000s movie montage . , which was written completely on tour.

But Laus is back on the road again, currently on the UK/EU leg of The Powerlines Tour. She teased the album announcement at her headline show at London’s O2 Arena last night , with audio of meows coming over the sound system as the lights came up after her set. She’s also been road-testing the single “No Punctuation” since opening the tour’s UK leg.