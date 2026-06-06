Be.EV Contract Scrutiny Over Mayor's Wife's Role

The £5.4 million contract awarded to Be.EV by Transport for Greater Manchester has renewed scrutiny due to the firm's chief customer officer being the wife of Mayor Andy Burnham, raising questions about conflict of interest despite a competitive procurement process.

As an evangelist for green technologies, life for Marie-France Van Heel , known as Frankie, is frequently 'organised chaos'. Formerly a high-flying brand consultant, the Dutch-born 56-year-old says she came on board as a senior executive at a thriving Manchester electric car start-up after its growth prospects had been 'cemented' by a lucrative local authority deal.

Hundreds of public EV chargers in the city and beyond now bear the appropriately green livery of the fast-growing firm, Be. EV. But it is the crucial seven-year contract awarded to the business - worth £5.4 million to date - which has led to renewed scrutiny over the past fortnight. That is because the deal in question was with Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM), responsible for delivering the city region's elected Mayor Andy Burnham's transport policies.

Which has proved controversial - because Ms Van Heel also happens to be Mr Burnham's wife of 26 years. It must be stressed that there is nothing secret about the arrangement. In 2022, Mr Burnham hit out at 'frankly disgraceful' claims regarding Ms Van Heel during a row over plans to charge polluting vehicles up to £60 a day to enter Greater Manchester. He stressed that while her marketing and brand agency had worked with Be.

EV, which has held a contract to operate and maintain TfGM's EV charging units since 2019, she had 'no direct financial relationship' with its parent company and did not own any shares. Both sides say the 2019 contract was awarded through a competitive procurement process. In possibly the most damaging moment of Mr Burnham's two-and-a-bit terms as Mayor, the Clean Air Zone (CAZ) was scrapped, with an estimated £100million in public money wasted.

Far less well-known, however, is how Ms Van Heel's connections to Be. EV have deepened in the meantime. Marie-France Van Heel, known as Frankie, has been married to Andy Burnham for 26 years. Mr Burnham met his future wife at Cambridge's Fitzwilliam College in 1988.

In July 2023, she left her agency to become Be. EV's chief marketing officer, rising to the role of chief customer officer in July 2024. In September of that year the partially employee-owned firm announced she had been appointed to its board of directors. It is important to say that Mr Burnham declares her job in his register of mayoral interests, as he is required to do.

The decision to award the contract in 2019 was taken by TfGM's Executive Board, which he does not sit on or attend. He also formally steps back from decisions relating to his wife's firm. The link has nevertheless attracted new scrutiny since Mr Burnham announced his candidacy for the Makerfield by-election - itself a springboard for his ambitions to oust Sir Keir Starmer from Number Ten.

In a recent Sunday Times profile, his wife was described by a close friend as 'beautiful, very gentle, and highly intelligent'. Before Burnham's campaign kicked off, she was a prolific poster on professional networking site LinkedIn. Her ebullient online presence attracted thousands of followers. Yet since her husband dramatically re-entered national politics, Ms Van Heel's page has mysteriously vanished.

With a career which has seen her work in senior marketing roles for the likes of MTV and Sky, Ms Van Heel is undoubtedly amply qualified for the role at Be. EV. At the same time, an opportunity to join a start-up in a fast-growing field was inevitably attractive - and potentially highly lucrative.

Companies House filings show she now owns a modest 252 shares in parent company Iduna Infrastructure, to which the Amey MAP Services unit which delivers the Greater Manchester contract was divested in 2021. But the Daily Mail has learnt that she is a beneficiary of a long-term incentive plan in the firm. Such arrangements typically promise senior employees future shares if they meet performance targets, giving her a personal stake in its future success.

Ministers insist they will not back down on a ban on the sale of entirely combustion engine-powered cars from 2030 - despite the EU being under pressure to push back its own 2035 deadline. It means that in just a few years' time, firms like Be. EV which are building Britain's charging infrastructure will be able to tap into a vastly increased number of customers and therefore increased revenue.

A footprint in Manchester could give it a head start as a low proportion of the city's 590,000 residents benefit from off-street parking, meaning they cannot install EV chargers at home. With Mancunians owning 170,000 cars, it points to soaring demand for public charging points. Speaking in January 2025, Ms Van Heel explained how the contract with her husband's authority had boosted Be.

EV's prospects - as well as what a motivation it is to have a financial stake in its future success





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