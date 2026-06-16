Be Careful: Your Thoughts Have the Power to Create Reality

Have you ever considered how your beliefs can be self-fulfilling?

Our behavior elicits corresponding behavior in others. Imagine that you had the power to create reality with your thoughts.

For example, what if you could make other people behave in ways thatThis capability goes by a number of names, such as behavioral confirmation, the self-fulfilling prophecy, and the Pygmalion effect. It involves how we unconsciously elicit behavior in others, and sometimes ourselves, that leads to outcomes that correspond to our beliefs and assumptions.of this phenomenon was published in 1966.

In their classic study, Robert Rosenthal and Lenore Jacobson told elementary school teachers that some of the children in their classes were academic “growth spurters” based on the students’ performance on an aptitude test. However, the aptitude test was actually fake, and the students were simply chosen at random. Remarkably, though, the students who were falsely identified as gifted scored higher on a genuine IQ test at the end of the school year.

The teachers’ baseless beliefs about theof the children translated into real gains in objective intelligence scores. In short, the teachers’ expectations had come true. Their thoughts had played a role in the creation of reality. Self-fulfilling prophesies occur partly because our expectations influence how we behave.

For instance, if we think of someone else as friendly, we will tend to smile more, stand closer to them, and share more personal details. We do the opposite when we think of someone as cold or distant. These subtle changes in our behavior are picked up by the people we interact with and draw out matching sociable or unsociable behavior in them. Their behavior thus ends up conforming to our original expectations.

Although we may elicit their friendly or unfriendly responses ourselves, their behavior leads us to conclude that our original impressions about them were accurate. Self-fulfilling prophesies can also occur in broader contexts because the beliefs we hold about the motives underlying collective activity can become self-fulfilling.

For example, in a, my colleague, Alan Saks, and I discussed the fact that classic economics involves the assumption that all human behavior is based on self-interest and the maximization of utility; however, this assumption is inconsistent with the available scientific evidence. Nonetheless, ashave argued, this assumption can become institutionalized through the way in which organizations are designed, through social norms and language, and can ultimately become a self-fulfilling prophecy leading people to act “as if” their only motive is self-interest.

“the assumptions and ideas of economics come to create a world in which the ideas are true because, through their effect on actions and decisions, they produce a world that corresponds to the assumptions and ideas themselves. ” These assumptions and ideas become self-fulfilling regardless of whether they are beneficial or detrimental, and independent of their truth.explains in his book about American foreign policy and intelligence, “It is a classic security dilemma: states feel threatened; they act to defend themselves; rivals see their actions as aggressive and respond in kind.

” This, of course, confirms the initial states’ belief that the threat level is high, perpetuating a vicious cycle. The Pygmalion effect is not inevitable. Even in the original study by Rosenthal and Jacobson, gains in IQ scores were concentrated among younger, as opposed to older, students.indicates that there are a number of conditions that influence whether or not self-fulfilling prophesies will actually materialize.

And, of course, oftentimes, we do not play any role in shaping reality because our thoughts accurately conform to the world we are navigating. Nonetheless, it is clear that the way we think about people and situations is often instrumental in the way they come to manifest themselves in our lives. So, be careful.

The next time you meet someone whom you believe will be disagreeable or find yourself in a situation that you believe demands a particular way of acting, recognize that you have the power to inadvertently turn those beliefs into reality. , is a Full Professor in the Department of Management at the University of Guelph . He is also a founding member of the Canadian Positive Psychology Association. Self Tests are all about you.

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