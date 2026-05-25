BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW Double or Nothing, Rick and Morty, Colbert & More

A look at what's on the menu for television-obsessed fans, including AEW Double or Nothing coverage, President Curtis spinoff update, and a big Season 9 shocker for Rick and Morty.

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, a look at what's on the menu for television-obsessed fans. AEW Double or Nothing coverage spotlights Tony Khan, MJF, Mick Foley, and a loaded preview packed with stakes.

A brief promo was announced for President Curtis, a Rick and Morty spinoff, set to debut in July. The show returns with a preview of S09E01 'There's Something About Morty', setting the stage for more chaos. AEW Double or Nothing keeps booking title changes, betrayals, and Owen Cup stakes designed to personally cheese off WWE fans.

The Boys: Karen Fukuhara on Kimiko-Frenchie, Finale, Speaking & More, takes a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode of HBO's Euphoria, S03E07 'Rain or Shine'. The Colbert YouTube Channel Now Home to 'Only in Monroe' Episode, is now on Stephen Colbert's new YouTube channel, along with two other channels. The show's previous videos were flagged, and here's why. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Tracker, and more are also on the menu for today's BCTV Daily Dispatch





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