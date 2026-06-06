BCSO searching for missing 15-year-old last seen on Northwest Side

A North West side teenager has been missing for more than a month and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help.

Dennis Rene Rodriguez, 15, went was last seen at the Helotes Festival grounds– A Northwest Side teenager has been missing for more than a month, and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating him.

Dennis Rene Rodriguez, 15, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on May 1 after he was dropped off at the Helotes Festival Grounds with his girlfriend, located at 1220 Leslie Road. Rodriguez was wearing a dark colored shirt and black basketball shorts at the festival, according to BCSO. He’s 6 feet, 4 inches tall and was last seen with white and red shoes.

Rodriguez did not return home in the last five weeks, BCSO said, and ceased communication with his mother roughly three weeks ago. Any information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BCSO at 210-335-600 or email missingpersons@bexar.org. Maria Wence is a news intern at KSAT 12 News. From Houston, Maria is heading into her junior year at UTSA, majoring in communications.

She is a staff writer for "The Paisano," the independent, student-produced newspaper at UTSA. She also produces and edits content for UTSA's YouTube channel.

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