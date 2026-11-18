Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council proposes overnight parking bans to stop anti-social behaviour by semi-permanent van dwellers on cliff-top streets.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council has announced a significant policy reversal regarding the presence of van dwellers in an affluent coastal neighbourhood in Dorset. The local authority is now implementing strict overnight parking restrictions following a sustained campaign by residents who described the area as an unregulated campsite.

Residents living on a cliff-top road reported years of disruption caused by semi-permanent motorhomes. The council initially denied the severity of the issue, a stance locals described as gaslighting, but has now launched a formal consultation to address these community concerns.

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Overnight Parking Ban Details

The council has proposed a new overnight restriction that will prohibit parking on the cliff-top road between 8pm and 8am. This specific time window aims to prevent vehicles from remaining stationary for extended periods during the night, effectively stopping the area from being used as a permanent camping ground.

To prevent the problem from shifting to nearby streets, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council is also considering a 'cars and motorcycles only' restriction in adjacent side roads. Additionally, double yellow lines will be extended at several junctions to improve visibility and safety for all road users.

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Community Resistance and Evidence

Dr Alan McBride, who jointly chairs the residents' group, stated that the community was absolutely delighted by the council's change of heart. He noted that within just two months, a constructive meeting with officials led to this consultation being launched after residents provided photographic evidence and spoke to local MPs.

Dr McBride emphasized that the community is not opposed to all van life, but specifically targets a handful of individuals abusing the system. He explained that while short stays are acceptable, some dwellers remain for months, leading to severe anti-social behaviour including tree chopping and drug use.

Public Health and Safety Hazards

The most critical complaint raised by locals involves the disposal of human waste and grey water directly onto pavements. Residents argue that Boscombe and Southbourne Overcliff lacks the necessary facilities to support people living in vans, making such dumping a public health hazard.

Jo Keeling, a former police officer turned community campaigner, highlighted that these proposals are designed to improve safety and accessibility. She stressed that the progress was not accidental but the result of organized meetings, substantial petitions, and collaboration with other affected communities.

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Timeline for Implementation

The public consultation on these new measures closes on December 10. Councillor Richard Herrett described the response as balanced and proportionate, aiming to keep pavements accessible while protecting residential quality of life.

Residents hope that once the consultation period ends, the new restrictions will be formally put in place by April next year. Local campaigners are urging all affected individuals to submit their views to ensure the proposals are fully adopted.