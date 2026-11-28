The Eagles go 1–1 at the ESPN Events Invitational, moving to 7–1 on the season.

Nov 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles guard/forward Zak Smrekar returns to the bench during the second half against the Massachusetts Minutemen at TD Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team suffered its first loss under first-year head coach Luke Murray on Friday evening,BC’s shooting struggles finally caught up to them as the Eagles shot a season-low 30 percent from the field on 17-of-51 attempts. The Eagles struggled from behind the arc yet again, a trend that has plagued them all season, shooting 9-of-33 from three, as their three-point percentage drops to 27.3 on the season.

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Despite the loss, Money Williams continued to show the country why he has been one of the best transfer portal additions to the Power 4 basketball world. Dropping 21 points on the night, Williams added three rebounds, three assists, and two steals, as he single-handedly kept BC in the game. For the first time all season, true freshman Žak Smrekar did not finish with double-digit points.