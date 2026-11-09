BC Eagles Attempt Hail Mary Ring Around the Rosie Play Against Florida State

Boston College executed a rare trick play in a loss to Florida State. Quarterback Mason McKenzie threw a unique touchdown pass, but the Seminoles held on for a 31-24 victory.

Boston College Eagles opted for a highly unconventional offensive strategy during their Saturday matchup against Florida State Seminoles. The decision came at a critical juncture when the team trailed 21-17 with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter. Coach Bill OBrien called for the seldom-used Ring Around the Rosie formation to generate a sudden scoring opportunity.

Execution of the Ring Around the Rosie Formation

The unique play required precise coordination among the offensive unit. The offensive players initiated a circular spinning motion to confuse the defense. Simultaneously, the offensive linemen sprinted to one side of the field to clear space. Quarterback Mason McKenzie rolled out to the opposite side, avoiding pressure.

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McKenzie completed a two-yard underhanded pass to wide receiver Javarius Green for a touchdown. The successful execution brought immediate memories to fans of the classic film The Longest Yard, where the play was famously immortalized. The move provided a moment of high entertainment amidst a tightly contested game.

Coach OBrien Strategy and Analyst Reactions

Boston College Head Coach Bill OBrien faced significant scrutiny for the risky call. Analyst Dave Clawson expressed strong support for the decision. Clawson stated, I love it, I love it, I love it. He added that Burt Reynolds would have been proud, noting that Reynolds was a Seminole. Clawson praised OBrien for making a gutsy play call that ignited the BC crowd.

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The play successfully shifted momentum briefly for the home team. However, the emotional boost did not translate into sustained defensive or offensive dominance. Florida State responded by tightening their defensive coverage and regaining control of the game pace. The Eagles failed to capitalize on the momentum shift.

Florida State Secures 31-24 Victory

Florida State recovered from the setback and dominated the remainder of the contest. The Seminoles shut the Eagles out for the rest of the game. They added another score to secure a 31-24 victory. Boston College could not overcome the deficit despite the creative touchdown.

The loss marks a significant hurdle for Boston College in their current season trajectory. The team must now evaluate how to maintain energy levels after high-risk plays fail to alter the final outcome. Florida State improves their standing with this win over a ranked opponent.

Season Implications for BC Eagles

The game highlights the fine line between creativity and execution in college football. While the Ring Around the Rosie play provided a memorable highlight, it did not change the final result. Boston College must focus on consistent execution in standard formations moving forward. The team will look to reset after this disappointing defeat against their conference rivals.