The BBC announces Sutherland, a new sci-fi thriller launching in 2027. Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Stuart Martin star in the series produced by World Productions Scotland.

The British Broadcasting Corporation has officially released new promotional images and detailed plot information for its upcoming science fiction thriller series, Sutherland. The announcement came on November 19, coinciding with fresh reports released on November 21, 2026, which highlight the intense atmosphere surrounding the production. This dual wave of information confirms that the show is poised to become a major event in British television when it launches on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in 2027.

The series centers on the United Kingdom's first crewed space mission, set in the near future. The narrative structure is ambitious, alternating between the deep space environment and events on Earth. Astronauts on the spacecraft face mounting tension and psychological strain, while a parallel storyline on the ground involves the sudden reappearance of a missing biologist. This missing person element adds a layer of mystery and complexity to the plot, grounding the sci-fi premise in a tangible investigation.

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New imagery released by the broadcaster captures the claustrophobic nature of the astronauts journey. The photos show crew members strapped to their chairs with expressions of visible anxiety, emphasizing the high stakes of their mission. On Earth, the images depict characters looking deeply concerned, with one frame notably featuring a police officer in the background. This visual cue suggests that a complex investigation is unfolding simultaneously with the space mission, linking the two storylines through shared tension.

Leading the ensemble cast is Gugu Mbatha-Raw, a widely recognized actor with a strong track record in high-profile franchises. She is best known for her portrayal of Judge Ravonna Renslayer, also known as Rebecca Tourminet, in nine episodes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki. Her extensive filmography includes acclaimed roles in Black Mirror, Doctor Who, and major films such as Belle and The Cloverfield Paradox. Her involvement signals a commitment to quality and narrative depth.

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Michael McElhatton also stars in the project, bringing significant dramatic weight to the ensemble. He is perhaps best known for his role as Roose Bolton in Game of Thrones, a character infamous for his involvement in the Red Wedding and his relationship with Ramsay Bolton. Even though he has an extremely long filmography, this role remains a defining moment for many viewers. His presence adds a layer of intense dramatic realism that fans of his previous work will immediately appreciate.

Scottish actor Stuart Martin joins the cast as another key lead, further strengthening the connection to landmark television series. Many viewers recognize him for his appearance as a Lannister soldier in an episode of Game of Thrones. However, his career spans numerous other notable productions, including Miss Scarlet and The Duke, Babylon, Medici: Masters of Florence, and Jamestown. This versatility across different genres demonstrates his ability to handle complex characters in various settings.

The series is created and written by James Smythe, an established writer who has previously penned episodes for acclaimed shows such as Vigil, The Last Kingdom, and All Her Fault. World Productions Scotland is producing the project, ensuring high production values consistent with their previous successes in the industry. The combination of a sci-fi thriller premise with a cast drawn from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Game of Thrones has generated significant anticipation among fans and industry watchers alike.

The confirmed cast extends far beyond the main stars to include a large ensemble of talented performers. Other confirmed cast members include Iain De Caestecker, Phyllis Logan, Ivana Miličević, Tibu Fortes, Amy Manson, Oli Fyne, Jacob Hauberg Lohmann, Nicholas Rowe, Sam Hazeldine, Ingrid Oliver, and James Mackenzie. This large ensemble suggests a rich narrative with multiple intersecting storylines that will require significant character development.

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The juxtaposition of the sterile, high-stakes environment of space with the grounded, investigative drama on Earth creates a unique dynamic for the series. This structural approach allows for a multifaceted exploration of human resilience, curiosity, and the psychological toll of isolation. The show promises to deliver a gripping narrative that explores these themes through the eyes of its diverse cast.

As production continues, more details about the specific plot points and character arcs are expected to be revealed. The BBC has positioned the show as a major event, leveraging the popularity of its leads to draw in a broad audience. The upcoming series represents a significant addition to the landscape of science fiction television, inviting deep engagement from audiences looking for innovative and compelling narratives.