The next phase of the BBC's plan to save £500 million ($654M) will involve bringing in consultants who can bill more than £1,000 an hour.

ITV Issues Statement Amid Outcry Over AJ Odudu Experiencing “Microaggressions” On ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! ’‘s plan to save £500 million will involve bringing in consultants who can bill more than £1,000 an hour.has turned to AlixPartners, a consultancy that specializes in helping turnaround companies in financial distress.

AlixPartners consultants are embedded in the BBC, helping the corporation conjure new ideas for cutting costs. Controversial "Netflix Tax" Could Raise Extra $2.1B For BBC By 2032, Research Finds Brittin, who took office in May, appears to have taken a different view. He hopes AlixPartners can unlock savings, while minimizing disruption to audiences.

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The corporation has already announced it will cut 2,000 jobs, close services like BBC Three, and cancel shows such as, but it is not yet halfway to reaching its £500M goal. The BBC has said painful decisions are to come in 2027.over job losses. The National Union of Journalists ballot closed on Tuesday, though a result is not yet known. The BBC said last month that the vote, which could lead to strike action, was a “disappointing development.

” The BBC declined to disclose how much it is paying AlixPartners, but public filings in the U.S. offer a window on how much the consultancy charges for high-ranking partners’ expertise. A recent LIV Golf Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing showed that AlixPartners consultants were charging up to $1,500 for an hour of their time.

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A BBC spokesperson said: “Due to the significant financial challenge we face, the BBC needs to deliver an additional £500 million of savings over the next three years. While substantial work has already been undertaken internally, external expertise can help us identify and deliver sustainable savings more quickly across a large and complex organisation. ”that the BBC’s £500M cuts target is a “significant step up” in savings efforts and will likely “result in more noticeable changes for audiences.

” The BBC has, which are required because the broadcaster has hemorrhaged more than two million licence fee payers since 2020. In a 52-page report, the NAO said: “Larger savings from scope reductions, delivered at a faster pace, could increase the risk of cumulative impacts on audiences, reputation and services, while potentially reducing the BBC’s capacity to manage further change. ”Netflix Closes $380 Million Deal For Historic Radford Studios