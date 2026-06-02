BBC to Share Major Update on Doctor Who Casting

Veteran screenwriter and producer Russell T Davies has revealed that the BBC is planning to share a major briefing regarding the casting of the new Doctor Who. Davies has promised that in about a week or two weeks, there will be some sort of press release from the BBC regarding the casting of the new Doctor Who.

The BBC is planning to share a major briefing regarding the casting of the new Doctor Who , according to veteran screenwriter and producer Russell T Davies .

In a recent interview, Davies revealed that the process of casting the 16th Doctor Who is 'like the Jurassic period' where '57 people have to sign off on every single word.

' Davies also confirmed that he won't be back filming anything until next year, thus confirming that no Doctor Special Christmas special will be in production this year. The BBC has yet to share any confirmation on the topic of who will take over as the sixteenth Doctor Who, with many fans expecting to see Billie Piper take on the role after Ncuti Gatwa's departure from the series last year.

Gatwa played the part of the fifteenth Doctor Who for two years before parting ways with the series in May 2025. The season finale of last year's season saw Gatwa's titular character sacrifice himself and regenerate as the new Doctor, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the announcement of the new cast member.

Davies' comments on the delay in updates regarding the casting of the new Doctor Who have left fans wondering when they can expect to receive official news on the topic. However, Davies has promised that in about a week or two weeks, there will be some sort of press release from the BBC regarding the casting of the new Doctor Who





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Doctor Who BBC Casting Russell T Davies New Doctor Who

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russell T. Davies Teases Imminent Announcement on Doctor Who Christmas SpecialDoctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies has hinted that an official announcement about the long-awaited Christmas Special is forthcoming, addressing fan concerns and rumors about the show's production and future.

Read more »

Doctor Who News ComingIn About a Week, Two Weeks: DaviesDoctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies promised that there would be news on the Christmas Special/show's future 'in about a week, two weeks.'

Read more »

Doctor Who's Next Lead Actor to Be Announced Within Weeks, Says Showrunner Russell T DaviesThe next Doctor Who lead will be announced soon according to showrunner Russell T Davies. He confirmed a press release is in the works at the BBC with 57 sign-offs required, setting a timeline of one to two weeks for the official unveiling.

Read more »

Doctor Who: Showrunner Russell T. Davies Teases Upcoming AnnouncementShowrunner Russell T. Davies has finally provided some answers about the future of the beloved series, Doctor Who. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 2, Davies hinted that an upcoming announcement will finally provide long-awaited answers about the status of the Christmas Special, a tradition the show hasn't done since 2024.

Read more »