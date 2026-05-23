BBC to launch multi‑season Hercule Poirot drama

The broadcaster has secured the rights to Agatha Christie’s most famous sleuth and will produce a three‑season series filmed in Liverpool, with a script by Benji Walters and casting still under way, aiming for a 2027 debut.

The British public broadcaster is preparing to launch a new television series that will centre on the world‑famous Belgian sleuth created by the legendary novelist.

The project, which emerged from a fiercely contested bidding war that saw several networks and streaming platforms vie for the rights, will be a major production expected to span up to three seasons. While an exact launch date has not been confirmed, insiders say the first season is slated for a release in the second half of 2027.

The adaptation will be produced in partnership with the author’s estate and will be filmed primarily in Liverpool and the surrounding north‑west region of England during the summer months of next year. The script will be written by Benji Walters, a screenwriter whose recent work on a thriller series has earned critical praise.

Walters is said to be re‑imagining the iconic detective with fresh nuance while retaining the meticulous logic and idiosyncratic charm that have made the character a staple of crime fiction. Details of the storyline remain under strict confidentiality, but the creative team has indicated that the series will draw inspiration from several of the most beloved novels, weaving together classic murder mysteries with contemporary production values.

Casting for the titular role is still ongoing, and the search for an actor capable of embodying the larger‑than‑life persona of the beetle‑topped detective has already generated vigorous discussion among fans. Industry observers note that the BBC is looking for someone who can balance the character’s razor‑sharp intellect, his fastidious mannerisms, and the subtle humanity that surfaces beneath his polished exterior.

Several high‑profile names have been floated in speculative lists, but the final decision is expected to be announced after a thorough audition process later this year. The new series is being billed as a flagship drama for the broadcaster, aiming to attract both long‑time admirers of the classic books and a younger audience hungry for sophisticated mystery programming.

By situating the narrative in a modern production framework while preserving the timeless appeal of the source material, the BBC hopes to reaffirm the enduring relevance of Agatha Christie’s work. With a solid partnership with the Christie estate, a seasoned writer at the helm, and a substantial budget allocated for period‑accurate sets and locations, the adaptation promises to deliver a richly textured viewing experience that could redefine the detective genre on television for years to come





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