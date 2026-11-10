BBC Studios Names Sreya Biswas As Head Of Natural History Unit

BBC Studios has named Sreya Biswas as Head of its Natural History Unit, maker of 'Planet Earth III' and 'Blue Planet III'.

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Keeling is remaining with BBCS, but moving into a Creative Director post at the NHU, and Biswas will work alongside him and the unit’s other creative chief, Mike Gunton. The plan will first unveiled in July, when Keeling’s new role wasBBC & BritBox Greenlight 'The Other Elliot Sister', Jane Austen-Inspired Drama In Same Vein As 'The Other Bennet Sister'British Comedy Producer Who "Laughed" During Russell Brand Assault Dropped From BBC & Apple Shows Reporting to Kate Ward, who is Managing Director of Unscripted at BBCS, Biswas will lead the NHU’s teams based in Bristol.

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Former BBC commissioner Biswas joined BBCS in the summer of last year as the NHU’s Director of Programmes, where she oversaw commissioned titles and development of portfolio of programmes for global buyers, including the first BBC visualised nature podcast,“Sreya marries her extraordinary creative reputation and deep passion for the people and programmes of the NHU, with a razor-sharp future facing vision that will look to deepen and strength how audiences can connect to the stories of the natural world,” said Ward.

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“I feel hugely privileged to be stepping into this role, working alongside Mike Gunton and Jonny Keeling and leading the NHU’s remarkable teams,” added Biswas. “As the Unit approaches its 70th year, we can look to the future with confidence and ambition, building on our unique reputation for innovation, integrity and unforgettable storytelling.

I could not be prouder to help shape the future of this incredible Unit and advance our mission to make people love and protect the natural world, at a time when this mission matters more than ever. ”Johnny Depp & Ti West In London For Chilly Global Premiere; Red Carpet Photos