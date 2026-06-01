BBC Stars Show Support for Scott Mills' Husband Sam Vaughan

BBC stars have made a public show of support to the husband of Scott Mills, Sam Vaughan, as he returned to social media two months after the DJ's sacking.

BBC stars have made a public show of support to the husband of Scott Mills , Sam Vaughan , as he returned to social media two months after the DJ's sacking.

Scott, 53, believes he was unfairly dismissed in March when new information came to light about historic allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenager. Scott, who previously presented the Radio 1 breakfast show, is being supported by his husband Sam at their home in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire. The former radio DJ has been keeping a low profile since the last day of his radio show in March, but has been spotted walking his dog.

Posting for the first time since Scott was unceremoniously sacked by the broadcaster, Sam, 36, shared a photo of the couple's wedding day on their second anniversary. BBC stars have made a public show of support to the husband of Scott Mills, Sam Vaughan, for the first time, as he returned to social media two months after the DJ's sacking as he posted a wedding photo of the couple.

Scott and Sam held hands as they walked back down the aisle wearing tuxedos after tying the knot in a Mediterranean villa on the coast near Barcelona, Spain. Underneath the post Scott's former BBC colleagues shared their support, posting sweet messages and love hearts underneath the picture. Underneath the post which was captioned '2 years', Zoe Ball wrote: 'Love you'. Rylan Clark and Sara Cox also posted a string of hearts.

It was announced in April that Sara will replace Scott as the host of BBC Radio 2 Breakfast. Scott and Sara have been friends and BBC colleagues for three decades, since they both started at Radio 1 within a year of one another in the late Nineties. Sara was a guest at Scott and Sam's 2024 wedding. Sara, 51, who currently hosts the station's weekday Teatime show from 4pm to 7pm, will launch her first show this summer.

She said in a statement: 'There are not enough adjectives to really sum up how I'm feeling about being trusted with such an iconic show but let's start with ecstatic, honoured and incredibly chuffed. Underneath the post Scott's former BBC colleagues shared their support, posting sweet messages and love hearts underneath the picture. Underneath the post which was captioned '2 years', Zoe Ball wrote: 'Love you'.

'It's been a dream to host the Breakfast Show since I joined Radio 2 and it feels like a bit of a full circle for me. 'I've had the most glorious seven years of my career on Teatime so thank you to my brilliant Teatime listeners who hopefully will join me at Breakfast for excellent music and all my usual nonsense plus some superstar guests.

'I honestly can't wait to wake the nation up with the biggest, most fun breakfast show ever. ' And speaking to listeners for the first time on her Radio 2 weekday Teatime show since the announcement, Sara said: 'It takes quite a lot to make me speechless, but when I got asked to host the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, I was momentarily lost for words. 'Maybe that's why they asked me, was it just to shut me up!

But I mean, it's always been my dream to do Breakfast, my energy has very much been waiting in the wings. Hi I am waiting in the wings gal! Can I have Breakfast please?!

'But I am so glad it's happening now. I tell you what, I would not swap the last seven years of Teatime for anything. I'm going to get emotional so I got to stop that by doing this (*plays song).

'I can't get emotional over this music so it's fine. I wouldn't swap the last seven years of Teatime because I've had an absolute blast.

'It has been the most golden seven years of my entire 30-year career, and I've learnt so much from you because you're the most hilarious, brilliant listeners and I beg you - please come to Breakfast with me. Please I will send you all £5 and a clipper card.

' Sara is close friends with Scott and worked alongside him at Radio 2 and Radio 1 for years; Pictured together in 2014 Rylan also voiced his support for Sam. Addressing rumours that Greg James was being lined up for the role, she said: 'Have you told Greg James I'm doing his job apparently? He's going to be gutted.

' Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, said: 'I'm delighted that Sara Cox will be the new host of the prestigious Radio 2 Breakfast Show. 'Sara is adored by her millions of listeners at Teatime, and having regularly deputised in the slot, I already know she'll build a brilliant rapport with the Breakfast audience and get the nation going each morning with her trademark warmth and humour.

'She captured the hearts of the country last November, raising a staggering £11.5million for Children in Need on her Great Northern Marathon Challenge and thoroughly deserves this gig. I can't wait to hear her first show.

' The replacement presenter for Sara's weekday 4-7pm slot will be announced in due course





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