BBC Stars Rally Behind Sam Vaughnan After Scott Mills' Dismissal and Lawsuit

Colleagues express support for Scott Mills' husband on social media following the DJ's sacking and subsequent legal action against the BBC. Sara Cox is announced as the new Radio 2 Breakfast Show host.

BBC stars have made a public show of support to the husband of Scott Mills , Sam Vaughnan , as he returned to social media two months after the DJ's sacking.

It was revealed by Katie Hind in The Mail on Sunday last month that Scott is suing the BBC after it axed him following sexual abuse claims. Scott, 53, believes he was unfairly dismissed in March when new information came to light about historic allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenager. Scott, who previously presented the Radio 1 breakfast show, is being supported by his husband Sam at their home in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire.

The former radio DJ has been keeping a low profile since the last day of his radio show in March, but has been spotted walking his dog. Post: '2 years' with photo of wedding day. Underneath the post Scott's former BBC colleagues shared their support, posting sweet messages and love hearts underneath the picture. Zoe Ball wrote: 'Love you'.

Rylan Clark and Sara Cox also posted a string of hearts. It was announced in April that Sara will replace Scott as the host of BBC Radio 2 Breakfast. Scott and Sara have been friends and BBC colleagues for three decades, since they both started at Radio 1 within a year of one another in the late Nineties. Sara was a guest at Scott and Sam's 2024 wedding.

Sara, 51, who currently hosts the station's weekday Teatime show from 4pm to 7pm, will launch her first show this summer. She said in a statement: "There are not enough adjectives to really sum up how I'm feeling about being trusted with such an iconic show but let's start with ecstatic, honoured and incredibly chuffed.

" Speaking to listeners for the first time on her Radio 2 weekday Teatime show since the announcement, Sara said: "It takes quite a lot to make me speechless, but when I got asked to host the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, I was momentarily lost for words. " ... Sara is close friends with Scott and worked alongside him at Radio 2 and Radio 1 for years. Rylan also voiced his support for Sam.

Addressing rumours that Greg James was being lined up for the role, she said: 'Have you told Greg James I'm doing his job apparently? He's going to be gutted.

' Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, said: 'I'm delighted that Sara Cox will be the new host of the prestigious Radio 2 Breakfast Show'. The replacement presenter for Sara's weekday 4-7pm slot will be announced in due course





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scott Mills Sam Vaughnan BBC Lawsuit Sara Cox Radio 2 Breakfast Unfair Dismissal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kristy Scott Ends 11-Year Marriage to Desmond Scott, Restersherit Last NameKristy Scott, the chef-turned-TikTok star, has ended her 11-year marriage to Desmond Scott, filing to legally ditch his last name and obtaining an 'Agreed Final Decree of Divorce' that combined a settlement agreement and included the division of their community and separate properties. Desmond Scott filed a general denial to Kristy's divorce petition, requesting attorney's fees, expenses, and costs. Kristy's representative stated that she is thriving during this challenging time and remains committed to raising their children with Desmond, despite their decision to divorce. Additionally, Kristy has filed to restersherit her last name, choosing to keep her new name of Kristy Sarah. Highlights of the divorce documents include the designation of Harris County, Texas, as Kristy's primary residence for the children, co-conservation of children's education decisions, no formal monthly child support, and equal shares of responsibilities for the children's expenses and shared time with them. Ten days after filing divorce papers, Desmond filed an answer with a general denial and request for attorney's fees, expenses, and costs. The couple met at a dinner and drinks outing in L.A. before agreeing to their Christmas holidays and meeting schedules for their children, with occasional reasonable electronic communication when one parent is not with the other. Their divorce remains ongoing, handling both the marriage's end and custody matters.

Read more »

Scott earns his first win, Senger hits first homer as Mets beat Marlins 6-1Christian Scott finally earned his first big league win on Saturday as the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 6-1.

Read more »

Liam Neeson's Career and Scott Frank's Directing JourneyLiam Neeson's recent box-office success with The Naked Gun marks a rebound after years of lower-grossing films, while director Scott Frank's neo-noir works and acclaimed TV creations are highlighted, alongside a promotional action-hero quiz from Collider.

Read more »

BBC stars support Sam Vaughann as he returns to social media after Scott Mills' sackingSam Vaughann, husband of former BBC DJ Scott Mills, returned to social media two months after Mills was dismissed from the BBC following historic sexual abuse allegations. BBC colleagues including Zoe Ball, Rylan Clark and Sara Cox posted supportive messages on Vaughann's wedding anniversary photo. Meanwhile, Sara Cox was announced as the new host of BBC Radio 2 Breakfast, replacing Scott Mills, and expressed excitement about the role while reflecting on her seven years presenting the Teatime show.

Read more »