BBC Sports Personality of the Year moves to 5.45pm on December 13 for a 90-minute broadcast following budget cuts. Alex Kay-Jelski's department reduces sports output as Strictly Come Dancing takes primetime.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year will undergo a significant scheduling change this December, moving from its traditional primetime evening slot to an earlier 5.45pm broadcast. The flagship awards ceremony is set to air on Sunday, December 13, but will be trimmed down to a 90-minute format, concluding by 7.15pm. This adjustment places the sports honors directly in front of the final results show for Strictly Come Dancing, which retains the prime 8pm slot alongside Antiques Roadshow. The repositioning marks a stark departure from the program's recent history, where it dominated the late evening audience.

Earlier Time Slot And Shorter Duration

The core details of this shift involve compressing the event into a ninety-minute window that runs from 5.45pm to 7.15pm. Historically, the BBC provided ample space for the annual celebration of British sport, with the 2023, 2024, and 2025 awards typically airing from 7pm. In previous years, the trophy presentation occurred shortly after 9pm, giving the ceremony over two hours of airtime to build anticipation and honor winners. The 2022 event featured Mary Earps receiving the trophy at 9pm, two hours and fifteen minutes after the broadcast began at 6.45pm. Similarly, Emma Raducanu was announced as the winner in the same late timeframe a year earlier. The new schedule ensures the sports awards conclude well before the peak television viewing hours reserved for dance competition results.

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Staff Cuts And Budgetary Pressure

This scheduling decision occurs against the backdrop of substantial operational changes within the BBC sports department under the leadership of director Alex Kay-Jelski. The organization has implemented a series of unpopular reductions, including a September announcement that forty-one roles would be made redundant. These job losses are projected to generate savings of £2.5million for the broadcaster. The restructuring has reportedly stirred discontent among BBC staff, with Match of the Day co-host Mark Chapman believed to be critical of how Kay-Jelski is managing the department. The pressure to streamline operations has forced difficult decisions regarding flagship programming and the allocation of resources across the network.

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Programme Cancellations And Strategic Shifts

Further evidence of this strategic shift includes the recent cancellation of long-running shows that previously defined the BBC sports lineup. At the end of last season, the broadcaster scrapped Football Focus, a decision Alex Kay-Jelski framed not as a cost-saving measure but as part of a continued evolution in audience engagement. He stated the change reflected a commitment to delivering content to fans wherever they are, adapting to modern consumption habits. Additionally, the winter sports staple Ski Sunday was removed from the schedule after nearly fifty years on air. These eliminations highlight a broader trend of scaling back traditional linear programming in favor of more flexible, digital-first strategies.

Punditry Controversy And Rivalry With ITV

The internal restructuring coincides with external criticism regarding the BBC's coverage of major global events, particularly during this summer's World Cup. Alex Kay-Jelski and his team faced scrutiny for basing their punditry team in Salford rather than flying them to North America. Boldfaced names including Gabby Logan, Wayne Rooney, and Alan Shearer did not report to the Stateside coverage until the semi-final stage. This approach stood in stark contrast to broadcast rival ITV, which constructed an elaborate studio in New York to cover the tournament live. The disparity in production scale and on-the-ground presence has intensified debates over the BBC's current direction and resource allocation in high-profile sports broadcasting.