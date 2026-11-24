BBC's Sports Personality of the Year reduces to 90 minutes and shifts to 5.45pm this December, replaced in the 7pm slot by Strictly Come Dancing results.

BBC Sport has announced a significant restructuring of its December television schedule, confirming that the flagship Sports Personality of the Year awards will no longer occupy the traditional primetime slot. For the first time in recent memory, the annual celebration of British athletic achievement will be displaced from its usual 7pm opening time in favor of a 5.45pm broadcast. This strategic shift allows BBC One to secure the coveted 7pm window for the final results show of Strictly Come Dancing, marking a decisive change in programming priorities for the public broadcaster.

2025 Schedule Changes And Timing

The 2025 edition of the awards ceremony is confirmed to take place on Sunday, December 13, with a format that has been noticeably condensed compared to previous years. The broadcast will now run for exactly 90 minutes, concluding at 7.15pm rather than the late evening hours that have become customary. This early finish ensures a seamless transition to Strictly Come Dancing, which will commence immediately at 7.15pm, while Antiques Roadshow retains its established 8pm slot on the network. The new timing represents a stark departure from the extended evening showcases that have defined the event for the last half-decade.

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Historical Comparison To Recent Years

The new scheduling model stands in sharp contrast to the broadcasts of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 awards, all of which began at 7pm and concluded after the 9pm hour. In the 2022 ceremony, the event kicked off at 6.45pm, meaning the main trophy presentation occurred at 9pm, two hours and fifteen minutes after the initial broadcast. That specific year saw England goalkeeper Mary Earps claim the prestigious trophy at 9pm, a timing pattern that was replicated in 2023 when Emma Raducanu was announced as the winner at the identical hour. Daily Mail Sport has reached out to BBC Sport for further comment regarding the rationale behind this substantial timetable alteration.

BBC Sport Department Restructuring

This programming adjustment occurs amidst a broader period of organizational turbulence and cost-cutting measures within the BBC Sport department under the leadership of director Alex Kay-Jelski. In September, the broadcaster announced that 41 roles were set to be made redundant in a move aimed at achieving savings of £2.5million. These redundancies have reportedly caused significant discontent among staff, with Match of the Day co-host Mark Chapman believed to be critical of Kay-Jelski's management style and operational decisions. The internal friction highlights the pressure being applied to the department to reduce its overheads while maintaining high-profile output.

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Controversial Programme Cancellations

Recent months have seen the cancellation or reduction of several long-standing programs, including the decision to scrap Football Focus at the end of last season. Kay-Jelski stated that this move was not primarily financial but part of a strategic shift to evolve content delivery and reach fans across digital platforms. Additionally, the winter sports staple Ski Sunday was removed from the schedule after nearly 50 years on air, illustrating the breadth of the cuts affecting traditional broadcasting slots. These decisions reflect a broader effort to realign the channel's resources with contemporary viewing habits and budget constraints.

World Cup Punditry Backlash

The leadership of Alex Kay-Jelski also faced intense scrutiny during this summer's World Cup due to decisions regarding the placement of the punditry team. Rather than flying experts to North America, as rival broadcaster ITV did, the BBC base its analysis team in Salford. Prominent figures including Gabby Logan, Wayne Rooney, and Alan Shearer did not join the broadcast on location until the semi-final stage. This decision was heavily criticized in contrast to ITV's elaborate studio setup in New York, underscoring the ongoing challenges the BBC faces in matching competitor investments in high-profile international sporting events.