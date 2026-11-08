BBC Spends £2m on Promo Amid Job Cuts as Critics Attack Budget

The BBC faces backlash after spending £2 million on a promotional campaign featuring Romesh Ranganathan, while planning 2000 job cuts and a £500 million savings target.

Internal financial disclosures have revealed that the BBC allocated approximately £2 million towards its recent promotional campaign, a move that has ignited fierce criticism given the broadcaster's ongoing plans for significant staff redundancies. The expenditure comes at a time when the organization is preparing to cut up to 2,000 jobs and ax specific television channels in an effort to reduce its operational costs by £500 million.

The £2 Million Promo Campaign Breakdown

A Freedom of Information request obtained by The Mail on Sunday exposed that £820,000 was specifically spent on media placement and the promotion of a four-minute film titled What has the BBC ever done for me. Industry experts estimate that the production costs for the advert, which required a six-day shoot, amounted to at least £1 million, bringing the total estimated spend to the reported £2 million figure.

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The high-profile film was directed by Dougal Wilson of Blink Productions, a director also known for creating the John Lewis Christmas ad in 2016, which had a production cost of £1 million. The campaign starred comedian Romesh Ranganathan and featured more than 100 celebrity stars describing why they believed the broadcaster was important to the public.

Ranganathan's Role and Commercial Interests

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan defended his participation in the controversial campaign, stating that he felt honoured to be asked to front the advertisement. The film serves as a parody of the Monty Python sketch What have the Romans ever done for us from the film Life of Brian, a trope previously used in a BBC promo in 1986 that starred John Cleese.

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Financial records from his company indicate that Romesh Ranganathan earned £2 million last year. However, the BBC did not disclose his specific fee for appearing in the ad within the Freedom of Information response, citing that releasing this information would harm his commercial interests. The Corporation also declined to specify the exact production budget for the film itself.

Political and Public Backlash Over Spending

The announcement of the advertising spend has drawn sharp condemnation from Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake, who argued that viewers do not need to be bombarded with expensive, self-congratulatory adverts that remind them of the BBC's status. Hollinrake urged the top brass at the national broadcaster to focus their spending on areas that genuinely matter to people, such as good quality programmes and journalism that informs the public, rather than frittering away public money.

Viewers have also expressed strong dissatisfaction with the campaign, with some branding the effort nauseating and toe-curling. The advert aired this summer and sparked a backlash, with critics arguing it was an attempt to convince the public that they are still worth paying for, especially after the recent increase in the licence fee to £180 a year.

Real-World Impact and Future Strategy

The controversy highlights the tension between the BBC's need to promote its services and its mandate to deliver value for the £180 annual licence fee. While the BBC stated that it promotes its services creatively to ensure audiences across the UK get the best value, the decision to spend millions on marketing while planning massive cuts has been viewed by many as a misallocation of resources.

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The upcoming structural changes, including the loss of up to 2,000 jobs, will directly impact the staff and the production capabilities of the organization. The focus now shifts to how the remaining resources will be utilized to maintain high-quality journalism and programming in the face of severe budget constraints and ongoing public scrutiny.