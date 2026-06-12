BBC Scraps Doctor Who Christmas Special, Launches Competitive Tender Process for Season 16

The BBC has cancelled the planned Doctor Who Christmas special and parted ways with showrunner Russell T Davies and production company Bad Wolf. The corporation acknowledged the need for a major creative overhaul and announced a competitive tender process for Season 16, with producers pitching their visions for the show. However, industry response has been underwhelming, with producers expressing serious concerns about funding and uncertainty surrounding the project's future.

The BBC has scrapped plans for a Doctor Who Christmas special and parted ways with showrunner Russell T Davies and production company Bad Wolf , acknowledging the need for a significant creative reboot.

The cancellation comes as no script for the special had been finalized, and no actor had been cast as the Doctor, making it impossible to meet the December 2025 broadcast deadline. Davies admitted on Instagram that the special was 'only cooked up to guarantee a future when no one knew what would happen.

' The BBC now plans to launch a competitive tender process for Season 16, with producers pitching their visions for the show in a 'bake-off' format. However, industry response has been lackluster, with several UK drama producers expressing serious concerns. One producer described the project as 'a bit of a nightmare' due to the uncertainty surrounding funding without Disney's co-production support.

With Sony Pictures Television, Bad Wolf's parent company, unlikely to back further involvement in a show they don't own, insiders predict the series may not return until 2028 at the earliest. Some producers even suggest the show could be rested for up to five years. The BBC has not yet announced a timeline for taking Doctor Who to market





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Doctor Who BBC Russell T Davies Bad Wolf Christmas Special Creative Overhaul Competitive Tender Funding Industry Concerns

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