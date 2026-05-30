BBC's Impartiality Under Fire as Nigel Farage Banned from Desert Island Discs

The BBC's impartiality is under scrutiny as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is banned from appearing on the popular radio show Desert Island Discs. The move has sparked concerns about the BBC's bias and its treatment of certain individuals. Meanwhile, the British Government has come under fire for awarding defence contracts based on dogmatic priorities rather than merit.

The BBC is obliged to be impartial, in return for the great helpings of public money it still receives from the licence fee. But it isn't.

Its true nature is most often revealed in the byways of broadcasting. No BBC presenter is likely to cry out on a live broadcast. But that same programme may well have been subtly sneering at the Tories for years on end, through tone of voice, by the level of interruption or by giving the Left-wing participant in a debate the key last word.

And once we move into areas which are not strictly news or current affairs, almost all restraints are off. Now we see the revelation - in a new biography of Nigel Farage - that he is banned from being a guest on Desert Island Discs. This invitation, to muse on one's life and choose a series of favourite records, is a sort of honour, the nearest the BBC can come to bestowing a knighthood.

And it hands it out very freely indeed to those it likes, including the miners' strike leader Arthur Scargill and the Stalin apologist and historian Eric Hobsbawm. Of course some people do not like Mr Farage or his party. Many also do not like Mr Scargill or the late Prof Hobsbawm. But the test is surely whether the person is prominent and interesting, which Mr Farage undoubtedly is.

Until the BBC can cure itself of its bias, we cannot have a truly fair democracy in this country. The BBC is obliged to be impartial, in return for public money it still receives from the licence fee - but it isn't Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is banned from being a guest on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs Woke dogma should have no place in the defence of our nationIn a well-run nation, government contracts are awarded clearly and fairly.

The quality of the work must be good. Delivery must be timely. The price must be just to taxpayers, but also just to contractors. It is really as simple as that.

In crazy countries, basic decisions such as this are instead subject to political and dogmatic priorities. Which often lead to failure and confusion. In the last century, the world saw such damaging craziness applied in nations ruled by various sorts of fanatics. Most of us had thought until recently that mankind had passed through that foolish stage.

But new ideologies have grown and spread, moving with startling speed into politics, law and the media. And so we find, thanks to Parliamentary answers sneakily slipped out on the quietest day of the year, that the British Government now awards important defence contracts on the basis of various dogmas embraced by the intolerant modern Left. Labour leaders may pretend to be reasonable but in the small print of their actions we can see the minds of bullying commissars.

Enforcement is done with a heavy hand. Fail to abide by the ethnic or gender quotas, the 'cultural sensitivity' tests or the Net Zero sloganising, and you will suffer gravely, having your contract torn up, being publicly shamed and even disqualified from bidding on any other contracts. This sort of bullying makes us more intolerant, and actually damages free debate and free speech. It will result in a country which is less tolerant, less generous and less thoughtful.

Labour leaders may pretend to be reasonable but in the small print of their actions we can see the minds of bullying commissars (Pictured: Sir Keir Starmer





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