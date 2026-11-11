BBC's 2015 Comic Relief Kiss Record and Controversial Allegations Against Star

A BBC Comic Relief stunt featuring a celebrity's world‑record kiss attempt has resurfaced as the star faces a joint investigation into alleged sexual assaults of teenage girls, leading to a review and removal of his shows from the broadcaster's platform.

In 2015 a BBC Comic Relief event featuring a well known British comedian sparked fresh controversy when footage of the star's attempt at setting a world record for kisses circulated online.

The clip shows the presenter in a chair surrounded by lines of partygoers who pressed lips to his cheeks in a frantic bid to see how many kisses he could handle in thirty seconds. The performer, who rose to fame as part of a popular sketch comedy series in the 2000s, eventually reached a tally that was declared the new record.

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From Kisses to Investigation

The prank, which was staged for a charity night, remains available on the channel's YouTube page and is remembered for its bizarre humour and stage antics. Years later the comedian became the subject of a joint investigation carried out by a national broadcaster and a major newspaper. The scrutiny focused on accusations of sexual misconduct that had allegedly began in 2003, involving a number of teenage girls between the ages of fifteen and nineteen.

The allegations claim that the celebrity abused his fame and influence to pursue relationships with minors, some of which reportedly were sexual in nature. The investigative report revealed several claims, including an account from a fifteen‑year‑old girl who said the comedian had contacted her online and later assaulted her. The victim alleged the encounter took place at a private residence that had once belonged to a famous rock star.

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The claims were severe enough to prompt a High Court strike out of the comedian's bid to stop the story's publication and later a court order that killed his anonymity and opened the possibility for a wider public inquiry. In response to the coverage, the national broadcaster publicly announced that it was reviewing all programmes and material featuring the entertainer.

Platform Review and Content Removal

As part of that review the owner of the broadcast platform removed shows the comedian had written or starred in from its streaming library. Among the removed programmes were the iconic sketch show that launched his career, a documentary series that had been broadcast in 2011, and guest appearances on a popular panel show and a quiz show.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster affirmed that the decision was the result of "serious allegations" and would allow for a thorough examination of the content. The regulatory event prompted State officials to comment, with the Prime Minister's office describing the allegations as "deeply troubling.

" Meanwhile the comedian issued a statement addressing the allegations he denied. In his own words he expressed regret for any behaviour that had been thoughtless, pledged that he had never intended to exploit anyone, and stated that he felt "devastated" by the reports of hurt. He also pointed out that the amoral use of power was something he denied.

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Broader Implications and Accountability

The investigation was described by the media outlets as a "co‑ordinated" joint probe and was hailed as a significant step to addressing the "pathology of sexual misconduct by public figures.

" The fallout from the allegations has led to a broader conversation about accountability and the treatment of sexual misconduct claims against prominent individuals. The removal of the comedy series has meanwhile led to a surge in demand for the content on social media platforms, raising questions about the industry's ability to manage reputational risk and the ethics of archiving potentially defamatory content.

As the investigation continues, further revelations are likely to surface about the extent of the allegations and the history of the accused. The collective response of media, regulators and the government highlights the complexities involved in balancing the rights to free speech, the protection of vulnerable populations, and the reputational concerns of individuals who are no longer making public appearances. The case has been delayed by a procedural error in court filings, and a long‑term legal settlement remains uncertain.

Yet the period surrounding the 2015 performance and the ensuing allegations have underscored the pitfalls of celebrity, the fragility of youth, and the critical importance of safeguard mechanisms. Most public and private institutions are now grappling with how best to navigate these challenges and restore a culture where offence and accountability are not buried behind popular media.