BBC Revives Hercule Poirot with Edward Bluemel in Leading Role

A new BBC series titled Hercule will cast Edward Bluemel as a young Hercule Poirot, chronicling the detective's early cases in interwar London. The six-part adaptation, drawn from three Agatha Christie stories, marks the youngest actor to portray the iconic sleuth and is set to begin filming this summer.

Thirteen years after David Suchet concluded his iconic run as Hercule Poirot on ITV, Agatha Christie 's legendary Belgian detective is once again stepping into the spotlight.

The role has been awarded to British actor Edward Bluemel, known for his portrayal of bachelor Jimmy Thesiger in Netflix's Seven Dials Mystery. At 33, Bluemel will become the youngest actor to ever embody the famous moustached detective. The upcoming six-part BBC series, titled Hercule, will chronicle the detective's early career in London as he establishes his consulting business, forges a friendship with Captain Hastings, crosses paths with Inspector Japp, and solves his initial baffling cases.

The narrative is adapted from three existing Agatha Christie stories, with production slated to begin this summer, primarily in Liverpool, which will double for interwar London. The producers promise an intimate character study of Poirot alongside a sweeping portrait of Britain between the wars, and Bluemel will don the now-signature magnificent moustache. The casting marks a significant career milestone for Bluemel, whose previous credits include Killing Eve, My Lady Jane, and We Might Regret This.

The son of two science teachers from Tunbridge Wells and a RADA graduate, Bluemel expressed his honor and excitement, stating, I feel very lucky to have been trusted with such an iconic character who has been played by so many great actors. I can't wait to continue Hercule's legacy. Agatha Christie's great-grandson, James Prichard, also voiced his enthusiasm, drawing a parallel to his father's long collaboration with David Suchet and praising Bluemel's talent and the thoughtful scripts by Benji Walters.

He noted that this new adaptation aims to introduce Christie's brilliant stories to a new generation. David Suchet's definitive portrayal spanned 70 episodes from 1989 to 2013, setting a high bar for subsequent interpretations. Kenneth Branagh has since helmed three film adaptations-Murder On The Orient Express, Death On The Nile, and A Haunting In Venice-with varying reception, the latter films affected by the pandemic and off-screen controversies.

John Malkovich took on the role in a 2018 BBC/Amazon adaptation of The ABC Murders, which received mixed reviews. The new series, produced by Mammoth Screen for the BBC and Britbox, represents a return to television for the character. Lindsay Salt, BBC drama boss, emphasized that from the first audition, Bluemel delivered a performance that feels both fresh and quintessentially Poirot.

Executive producers Rebecca Durbin and Damien Timmer described Hercule as both a love letter to Christie and a fascinating new perspective, hoping audiences will find it as compelling as the creative team does





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