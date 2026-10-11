BBC pulls David Walliams shows from iPlayer after sexual assault allegations

The BBC has removed Little Britain and other shows featuring David Walliams from iPlayer after he was named as the celebrity behind a gag order and accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and preying on teenagers.

The BBC has removed several programmes featuring David Walliams from BBC iPlayer after he was named as the celebrity behind a gag order and accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and preying on multiple teenage girls.

The TV star and author, 55, was unmasked on Tuesday as the person who fought for a court order to suppress allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct. A BBC spokesperson said: These are serious allegations. As such, the BBC is looking carefully at all material featuring and written by David Walliams on our platforms. We are in the process of removing some programmes, including Little Britain, whilst this review is under way.

Also read David Walliams Shows, Including ‘Little Britain,’ Removed From BBC Streaming Platform

As well as the comedy shows Little Britain and airport mockumentary Come Fly With Me, episodes of The Wheel and Would I Lie To You? featuring Walliams have been removed from BBC iPlayer. The 2011 episode of Doctor Who titled The God Complex, which starred Walliams as the cowardly moleman alien Gibbis, has also been removed. Little Britain first aired in 2003 and ran for three series until 2005, followed by a number of specials.

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BBC Removes Walliams Programmes

The sketch show, which started on the radio, poked fun at British people from various walks of life via exaggerated parodies, making subjects like Vicky Pollard into household names. In recent years, the series has been criticised for racial stereotypes, blackface and other controversial humour. It was previously removed from streaming platforms including Netflix and BBC iPlayer in 2020 before returning to BBC iPlayer in 2022 with content warnings and some edits.

Walliams and his comedy partner Matt Lucas were catapulted to fame by the hugely popular sketch show. The show is no longer available on Netflix. Scenes from the show that used Blackface were removed a few years ago after a storm of criticism during the Black Lives Matter movement. The allegations were published by ITV News earlier today.

One of the women quoted in the article said she met him when she was 15 at a being filmed and Walliams stared intently at her from the side of the stage, before pursuing her by sending a card to her mother's house. Other women have said they were groomed over MySpace and left feeling like a prostitute. Walliams is accused in the articles of exploitative sexual activity with girls and young women.

Women Accuse Star of Grooming

The women accuse Walliams of using his celebrity to prey on women as young as 15, making contact with them through work to pursue them for sexual purposes. In a statement to ITV News, Walliams denied all allegations against him. When trying to prevent publication, he said that he had made two attempts to take his life because of the allegations. I am not a sexual predator, I have not broken the law, Walliams said.

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I am devastated that some of the women I met ten to twenty years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me. He continued: Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with. I realise I did not always take people's feelings properly into account. That is something I regret.

And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did. The Met Police has urged potential victims to come forward following the allegations. Walliams has also been booted out of the Labour Party, as his former endorsement of Andy Burnham's leadership came to light. Andy Burnham's senior aide revealed David Walliams invited her to Britain's Got Talent dressing room when she was 17-years-old.

Walliams Denies All Allegations

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon are pictured with David Walliams and an 18-year-old fan at BGT studios as he is accused of using his fame to groom her as a teen. Piers Morgan branded David Walliams one of the nastiest frauds in TV and a treacherous piece of work. Jonathan Ross's 2004 joke about David Walliams going home with 15-year-olds has resurfaced.

Walliams's supermodel ex-wife Lara Stone, 42, bravely revealed cancer battle just weeks before he was unmasked as gag order celebrity and accused of preying on teen girls. David Walliams has put his £12m mansion up for sale and slashed the asking price by £1.45m after struggling to find a buyer. He is also accused of hosting a celebrity party at his notorious £5m Supernova Heights mansion where he targeted a young woman. Deadline has contacted Walliams' legal representatives for comment about the allegations.