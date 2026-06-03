BBC Question Time Makerfield special excludes Restore Britain despite third‑place poll showing

The BBC faces fresh claims of political bias after its Question Time by‑election special in Makerfield failed to include the Restore Britain party, which polled in third place. The party's leader, Rupert Lowe, alleges election interference and says legal action is being considered.

A controversy has erupted regarding the BBC's political bias following its announcement of a Question Time by-election special in Makerfield. The program's lineup excludes the Restore Britain party candidate, Rebecca Shepherd, despite the only constituency poll placing the party in third position, behind Labour and Reform UK.

Smaller parties including the Greens, Conservatives, and Liberal Democrats will participate. Restore Britain's leader, Rupert Lowe, expressed outrage on social media, alleging that the British establishment despises his party and that the BBC is attempting to suppress their support. The party is consulting legal counsel over what it calls blatant election interference and bias, vowing to defund the BBC should they form a government. The BBC's lineup features the five main national parties.

Labour will be represented by Andy Burnham, who is set for a head‑to‑head confrontation with Reform UK's candidate Robert Kenyon, following weeks of public exchanges. The Conservatives will be represented by Michael Winstanley, the Liberal Democrats by Jake Austin, and the Greens by Sarah Wakefield. According to the Survation poll conducted during the by‑election campaign, Labour leads with 43% while Reform UK stands at 40%.

Restore Britain polled at 7%, putting it in third place, while the Liberal Democrats (4%), Greens (3%), and Conservatives (2%) trailed behind, risking the loss of their deposits. Reform UK has criticised Restore Britain for contesting the seat, arguing that it will split the right‑wing vote and help Labour win. A senior Reform source described Rupert Lowe as motivated by ego and vanity, and said internal figures place Restore Britain on a tiny, single‑digit percentage.

Lowe retaliated that the attacks from Reform politicians confirm that their internal data aligns with Restore Britain's findings on the ground in Makerfield, and he vowed that his party would make history in the constituency. The BBC has been approached for comment





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BBC Bias Question Time Makerfield By-Election Restore Britain Rupert Lowe Reform UK Andy Burnham Poll Legal Action Defund The BBC

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