BBC Producer Avoids Prison After Downloading 6,000 Indecent Images of Children

Dylan Dawes, a BBC producer, was found guilty of possessing and making indecent images of children. He was spared jail after a judge sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

A BBC producer who downloaded more than 6,000 indecent images of children has avoided prison - after claiming he had 'no idea' where they came from.

Dylan Dawes, 50, sustained a 22-year-long career at the broadcaster before his arrest in 2022. Officers searched his home and found indecent images on four devices, including a hard drive, laptop, and two iPads. He was found guilty at Cardiff Crown Court last month of three counts of possessing an indecent image of a child and three counts of making an indecent image of a child.

Dawes has now been spared jail after a judge sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years





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