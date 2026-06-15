BBC presenter Tony Livesey's toxic memoir resurfaces amid scandal

A long-forgotten memoir by BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Tony Livesey reveals his controversial past as editor of the Sunday Sport, including the 'Countdown to 16' stunt featuring a 15-year-old model. The book, titled 'Babes, Booze, Orgies and Aliens', details exploits that clash with BBC values. Livesey has stepped back from his show after being named in a Panorama investigation into co-founder David Sullivan.

The sheer scale of star BBC presenter Tony Livesey 's lurid past as the editor of the notorious Sunday Sport is revealed in a long-forgotten memoir unearthed by the Daily Mail.

The Radio 5 Live presenter, one of the corporation's most familiar voices, has stepped back from fronting the early evening show after being named in a BBC Panorama investigation into the newspaper's billionaire co-founder David Sullivan. Livesey, 62, was accused in the programme of having helped to arrange a meeting between an aspiring glamour model and Sullivan while he was editor of the Daily and Sunday Sport.

The woman claims Sullivan then forced her to have sex in order to obtain work as a model on the papers. The BBC has said it is considering the matters raised by the documentary, while Livesey firmly denies any wrongdoing.

However, it is his own 1998 book - Babes, Booze, Orgies and Aliens - that will now also prove hard to ignore for the corporation. The memoir, written about his years in Sullivan's tabloid empire, reads today as a toxic time capsule that is jaw-droppingly out-of-kilter with the values the BBC claims to uphold. Among the most troubling episodes recounted is the notorious Countdown to 16 stunt involving glamour model Linsey Dawn McKenzie.

The gimmick ticked down the days until stunning schoolgirl could legally be shown topless on her birthday milestone - then the legal minimum age for such publication. Livesey wrote in the book that McKenzie was fifteen, fresh out of school in Croydon and wanted to become a Page Three star. Was Livesey interested? Er, yes.

Just a bit, he recalled in the third person of Linsey, who boasted a voluptuous 48FF figure. He described how he and Sullivan hatched a plan for a six-week countdown to Linsey's first topless appearance, claiming that a mood of hysteria developed as the DD-Day approached.

Finally, following weeks of suspense and under the headline HAPPY BARE-THDAY, Linsey joyously unclipped her bra. The size of her breasts was impressive and matched only by the whopping eight per cent increase in sales for the souvenir edition printed in her honour. Livesey has since said that having a model appear in the paper at 16 was categorically not his idea.

He has also said large parts of the book were fictionalised to place him at the centre of all stories even when he was not. The memoir was not easy to trace; we had to go to a regional branch of the British Library to obtain a copy as it is no longer in print, not available digitally and not listed anywhere available secondhand.

In it Livesey told how he was well aware that he needed something drastic to maintain the interest of his new readers and jubilant over the subsequent sales boost. Livesey spent 18 years at the Sport titles after joining as a sports reporter in 1987 and later becoming editor-in-chief in the mid-1990s.

In its pomp, the company was said to be worth around £150 million - built on formula of topless models, crude sex stories, spoof headlines and outrageous publicity drives. For Livesey, the hilarious and truly explosive book may have seemed humorous at the time. Nearly three decades later, it could prove devastating to his employment as a mainstream BBC broadcaster. One headline in the late 1990s ran: Porn stars aged 16 - shock photos, shock truth.

Another read: Girl, 16, will lose her virginity in the Sunday Sport this Sunday. The 128-page book reads as a boastful and cringeworthy victory lap for Livesey who crows how he shattered records by packing the paper with sensational material, including lurid images of teenage porn stars and amateur orgies. One section claims he introduced an official nipple count when sales were sliding, insisting that the number never fell below 65.

Livesey wrote in the third person of his appointment as editor: He was determined not to be browbeaten by gutless, politically correct p***s who preyed on Sunday Sport as though it was the devil's spawn. The revelations come at a time when the BBC is under intense scrutiny for its handling of allegations involving high-profile figures. This new chapter in Livesey's past raises serious questions about the corporation's vetting processes and its commitment to upholding ethical standards.

Livesey has been a trusted voice on Radio 5 Live for years, known for his down-to-earth style and engaging interviews. Yet the contents of his memoir paint a starkly different picture, one that many will find incompatible with the values of public service broadcasting. As the BBC conducts its review into the matter, the wider implications for its workforce and reputation remain to be seen.

The fact that such material existed in the public domain, yet apparently went unnoticed or unchallenged for years, underscores the challenges of reconciling an individual's past with their present role. For now, Livesey's future hangs in the balance, with the BBC considering the matters raised by the Panorama investigation and his own words from a quarter-century ago





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