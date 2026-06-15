BBC Presenter Tony Livesey's 1998 Memoir on Tabloid Past resurfaces Amid Abuse Allegations

Tony Livesey, a senior BBC Radio 5 Live presenter, is under investigation by the BBC after a Panorama documentary alleged he helped arrange a meeting between a model and David Sullivan. The situation has intensified with the rediscovery of his 1998 memoir, 'Babes, Booze, Orgies and Aliens,' which details his time editing the Sunday Sport and celebrates sensationalist, sexually explicit content involving young women, creating a major conflict with BBC values.

The career of prominent BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Tony Livesey faces intense scrutiny following revelations about his past as editor of the tabloid newspaper the Sunday Sport .

These revelations have been brought to light through a decades-old memoir that resurfaced via the Daily Mail. Livesey, aged 62, has temporarily stepped away from his early evening radio show after he was named in a BBC Panorama investigation focused on David Sullivan, the billionaire co-owner of the Sport newspaper group. The documentary alleged that Livesey, during his tenure as editor, facilitated a meeting between an aspiring glamour model and Sullivan.

That woman has come forward with serious allegations, claiming Sullivan forced her into sexual encounters in exchange for modeling opportunities in the newspapers. While the BBC has stated it is reviewing the matters raised by the documentary and Livesey denies any wrongdoing, the focus has now expanded to include his own 1998 book, Babes, Booze, Orgies and Aliens.

This memoir, detailing his years within Sullivan's media empire, is being described as a toxic time capsule, showcasing attitudes and editorial decisions that starkly contradict the modern values and standards the BBC publicly upholds. One of the most disturbing episodes chronicled in the book involves a deliberate countdown campaign surrounding glamour model Linsey Dawn McKenzie.

The stunt explicitly ticked down the days until McKenzie, who was then fifteen, could legally be depicted topless upon turning sixteen, which was then the minimum age for such publications. Livesey's own writing in the memoir describes a fifteen-year-old McKenzie, recently out of school in Croydon, aspiring to become a Page Three girl.

He writes of his interest, and details how he and Sullivan planned a six-week promotional countdown to her sixteenth birthday, fostering what he termed a 'mood of hysteria' as 'D-Day approached.

' The campaign culminated with a special edition headlined 'HAPPY BARE-THDAY' featuring her first topless images. Livesey boasted in the book about the significant sales increase the edition generated. In subsequent years, Livesey has attempted to distance himself from the stunt, stating the idea to feature a sixteen-year-old was not his and criticizing the book as a work of exaggerated fiction designed to place him at the center of every story.

The memoir itself is a difficult volume to locate, having been long out of print with no digital edition or readily available secondhand copies, requiring a search through a British Library branch. In it, Livesey admits to seeking drastic measures to retain readers and celebrates the commercial success of such sensational content.

His eighteen-year career at the Sport titles, rising from sports reporter to editor-in-chief, coincided with the papers' peak valuation of approximately £150 million, a fortune built on a proven formula of topless models, crude sexual narratives, spoof headlines, and deliberately provocative publicity stunts. The book's 128 pages serve as a boastful record of his editorship, where he claims to have shattered circulation records.

He details practices like instituting an 'official nipple count' during sales slumps, a metric he claims never dropped below 65. He also railed against critics, writing in the third person that he was determined not to be 'browbeaten by gutless, politically correct p***s' who condemned his paper.

Written nearly three decades ago, what Livesey may have intended as a humorous, self-aggrandizing account now stands as a potentially career-ending document for a senior figure at a publicly funded institution like the BBC, whose editorial guidelines and corporate values emphasize decency, fairness, and the protection of minors. Beyond the specific McKenzie-countdown episode, the memoir is replete with headlines and concepts that would be considered absolutely unacceptable today.

Historical examples from the newspaper include headlines such as 'Porn stars aged 16 - shock photos, shock truth' and 'Girl, 16, will lose her virginity in the Sunday Sport this Sunday.

' These illustrate the deliberate, systemic pursuit of sensationalism centered on the sexualization of young women that defined the publication's brand. The book's resurfacing forces a direct confrontation between Livesey's celebrated past within the tabloid industry and the ethical expectations of his current role at the BBC. The corporation now must weigh whether his historical actions and boastful endorsements of those actions are compatible with his continued presence as a trusted broadcaster.

The incident highlights the enduring challenge for media organizations in reconciling the past conduct of their employees with contemporary standards, particularly when that past involves the exploitation of young women and the normalization of exploitative practices under the guise of entertainment





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Tony Livesey BBC David Sullivan Sunday Sport Panorama Tabloid Linsey Dawn Mckenzie Glamour Model Memoir Babes Booze Orgies And Aliens Sexual Exploitation Allegations

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