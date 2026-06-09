BBC presenter Tony Livesey accused of arranging sex between model and billionaire David Sullivan

BBC presenter Tony Livesey has been accused of arranging sex between a model and billionaire David Sullivan. The model, who has not been named, claims that Sullivan took away her innocence and pressured her into sleeping with him in 1999. Livesey has denied any involvement in the alleged incident.

BBC broadcaster Tony Livesey did not appear on his 5Live show last night after he was named in a Panorama investigation by a glamour model who claims she was forced to have sex with David Sullivan to get work.

The woman, whose name was changed to Florence to protect her identity, claimed that Sullivan took away her innocence and pressured her into sleeping with him in 1999. Florence, then 20, claims she met Tony Livesey, then editor of the Daily and Sunday Sport newspapers, and he telephoned Sullivan to arrange a date for her to visit the businessman's house.

She alleged Sullivan told her at the meeting that she would be one of his newspapers' regular girls - as a glamour model - if they had sex. She claims he manoeuvred her into one of his bedrooms for sex. Livesey, who claimed in his book to have come up with the Countdown to 16 pornographic feature picturing topless 16-year-old girls, told the BBC he has no recollection of the alleged incident Florence described.

He said he had great sympathy for a woman who may have become a victim, but rejected any suggestion that he had played any role whatsoever in that scenario and said he found the allegation abhorrent. Mr Livesey has built himself a career as a successful broadcaster since leaving Sullivan's newspaper empire - but was not on his regular show last night. Tony Livesey was editor-in-chief of the Daily Sport and Sunday Sport.

A woman, named only as Florence, claims it was he who organised her visit to Sullivan's house where he allegedly coerced her into sex. West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has been accused of abusing a number of women and preying on them for sex, but denies the allegations. Two hours before the show began, he was named by Florence on Panorama of putting her in touch with Sullivan via the phone.

Tony has been a presenter on BBC Radio 5Live for 17 years this month, having joined the station in June 2009. He initially hosted the late-night show, went on to co-host the Weekend Breakfast and Drive programmes. He currently hosts the late-night phone-in show. The BBC's listings say he is due to present the 10.30pm to 1am slot on Tuesday night.

The Daily Mail has asked 5Live to comment. West Ham's billionaire co-owner David Sullivan has been accused of preying on a string of women, some in their teens, during his time as a newspaper chief. Sources who worked in the industry at the time reportedly said Sullivan's nickname was B**w Job or No Job, due to his reputation for expecting sexual favours in exchange for access to the vast opportunities he could offer aspiring models.

Mr Sullivan resigned from his post at West Ham over the weekend after learning of the investigation that has collected the allegations, which span decades and date back to the 1980s. Seven women have given detailed accounts of experiences they claim to have had with Sullivan as young models seeking work on his Sunday Sport and Daily Sport newspapers.

They accuse Sullivan of sexually exploitative and predatory behaviour, including pressuring them for sex or oral sex during business meetings by suggesting it would aid their careers. Sullivan denies the allegations. The BBC also reports that Sullivan, 77, has separately admitted to paying for sex in the 1990s with a girl who he understood to be 16 or 17 years old.

He was in his 40s at the time, and it only became illegal to pay for sex with a 16 or 17-year-old in 2003. Sullivan, one of the country's richest men after building his fortune on porn, newspapers and football, quit West Ham over the weekend, while protesting his innocence, after BBC Panorama and The Times confirmed they would be publishing the findings of their joint investigation.

He said he categorically denies all the allegations, and vowed to sue any media outlet that repeats them. Sullivan currently retains his 38.8 per cent stake in West Ham. Sacha Wall is the only alleged victim who wanted to be named, and claims Sullivan tried to have sex with her in exchange for help with her career.

Sullivan ran the Daily and Sunday Sport newspapers in the late 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s, and it was while seeking modelling work at his titles that the women claim they were abused. Sacha Wall is the only alleged victim of Sullivan's predatory behaviour who wanted to be named. She claims that, as a 24-year-old aspiring model, Sullivan tried to pressure her into a sexual encounter by suggesting it would advance her career.

Ms Wall said that in 1998, she was invited to Sullivan's Essex mansion for what she had believed would be a business meeting. She recalled being surprised to find him dressed very informally, in flip-flops, red shorts and a t-shirt. Sullivan leafed through her modelling portfolio while repeating very nice, very nice, in a way that made her uncomfortable, Ms Wall claims





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