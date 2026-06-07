BBC Presenter Naga Munchetty Earns Thousands in Side Gigs Amid Ongoing Bullying Investigation

Despite a formal investigation into workplace conduct, BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty continues to secure paid external engagements, adding thousands to her £360,000 annual salary while regulators examine alleged bullying incidents.

Naga Munchetty , the prominent BBC Breakfast presenter, continues to attract significant public and media scrutiny not only for her substantial salary but also for her external earnings and ongoing workplace investigation.

At 51, Munchetty received a £10,000 pay increase last year, bringing her annual BBC salary to £360,000, nearly double that of her co-host Charlie Stayt. This raise came despite a prior reprimand following accusations of bullying and a meeting over an inappropriate sex-related comment. Beyond her BBC income, Munchetty has earned thousands of pounds in 2026 through various external engagements.

The BBC publishes a quarterly register disclosing top staff earnings from events such as after-dinner speeches, hosting corporate Q&A sessions, and presenting awards. Despite being one of the highest-paid stars and under investigation, Munchetty remains listed. Recent documents, covering January and February, detail three paid appearances. In January, she hosted a panel on access to creative industries at Manchester's Soho House during The BRIT Awards after-party, earning up to £5,000.

Attendees included musician Noel Gallagher and New Order's Peter Hook. The following week, she traveled to Dubai for the Emirates Festival of Literature, where she discussed her book, 'It's Probably Nothing,' which addresses gender bias in healthcare. Ticket sales generated revenue, and Munchetty was paid up to £1,000, with potential additional travel costs covered. In February, she participated in The PR Network's 'Just Curious' podcast series, sharing insights on interviewing techniques, described by the podcast as a 'masterclass in communication.

' Previous disclosures revealed Munchetty earned an extra £56,000 in 2024 from external work, including £10,000 for charity-related activities. BBC guidelines permit presenters to undertake outside work but require management approval and strict adherence to conflict-of-interest, commercial endorsement, and impartiality rules.

Meanwhile, Munchetty's future at BBC Breakfast remains uncertain. A formal investigation into her behavior was launched in November, and reports indicate she now works under restricted conditions, limited to interactions with specific producers. The departure of former BBC News CEO Deborah Turness has raised concerns about Munchetty's position, with some suggesting the unresolved 'bullying' issue contributed to Turness's exit.

An insider described the situation as an 'albatross around Breakfast's neck,' noting that while other staff were cleared, complaints against Munchetty persisted, forcing a formal probe. The BBC has declined to comment on individual HR matters, maintaining a silent stance on the ongoing controversy





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