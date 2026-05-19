BBC Presenter Michaela Strachan Reveals Debates With Chris Packham, Second Cancer Scare

Michaela Strachan, a popular BBC presenter in Springwatch, has opened up about her relationship with co-presenter Chris Packham and a recent health scare. She talks about heated debates with Chris due to their contrasting approaches, a second cancer scare, and undergoing a double mastectomy for breast cancer treatment.

Their on-screen chemistry has been central to the 20-year success of Springwatch, which returns to the BBC next week. But now Michaela Strachan , 60, has revealed that her relationship with co-presenter Chris Packham , 65, has been fractious at times.

'We have heated debates because Chris is the scientific one and I am the soft underbelly of wildlife telly,' she says. 'We had this heated row, and it made me laugh because there were all these young researchers who were sitting there with their eyes getting wider, thinking"I thought these two were friends and now they're really fighting each other"'. Strachan, a Springwatch presenter since 2011, recently revealed a second cancer scare, 12 years after her devastating breast cancer battle.

The BBC presenter was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 after competing in Tom Daley's ITV diving show Splash! Their on-screen chemistry has been central to the success of Springwatch, but Michaela Strachan has revealed that her relationship with Chris Packham has been fractious at times. Strachan received the diagnosis following a routine mammogram in Cape Town and eventually underwent a double mastectomy as part of her treatment





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