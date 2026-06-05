BBC 'Newsnight' Host Victoria Derbyshire Faced Conduct Investigation

Victoria Derbyshire, one of the BBC’s most prominent news presenters, faced a workplace conduct investigation over her interactions with colleagues.

Claire Foy Says Acting With Richard E. Grant In ‘Savage House’ Was Like “Constantly Teetering On The Edge Of Nervous Breakdown” — SXSW London Sharon Horgan Claims Studio Notes Are Tougher On Female Characters To “Soften Our Edges” — SXSW Londonhost faced a number of complaints following the completion of the BBC’s 2025 workplace culture review, which encouraged staff to call out alleged misconduct.

A source said Derbyshire was accused of making some off-air colleagues uncomfortable with her tone and language. The presenter is said to have rejected this accusation, but accepted that she can be direct and exacting under the pressure of a newsroom environment. It is understood that Derbyshire strenuously denied any characterization of her behavior as bullying.

The BBC probe is not thought to have upheld any allegation of bullying, but a person familiar with the process said it was possible Derbyshire was given a warning about her conduct following the conclusion of the investigation. Derbyshire declined to comment. A BBC spokesperson said: “While we do not comment on individual cases, we take all complaints about conduct at work extremely seriously and will not tolerate behaviour that is not in line with our values.

” Derbyshire, who earns up to £280,000 a year, is renowned at the BBC for having high standards — and being unafraid to express these standards to colleagues.

“She’s very exacting. Nobody likes to be criticised, but if you’ve done s**t work, Victoria will call you out on it,” was how one ally described her approach. Sources said a PwC consultant, seconded to the BBC’s HR team, was involved in the investigation, during which complainants were interviewed. Complainants received an email in March notifying them that their concerns had been heard, examined, and taken seriously by the BBC.

The individuals concerned were not told if their complaints had been upheld or dismissed. Those who raised concerns are said to be dissatisfied with the outcome. A well-placed source said the conclusion of the investigation fell short of recommendations in the BBC culture review, which stated that “increased transparency” around complaint outcomes was required to “rebuild trust and confidence” in the BBC’s handling of concerns.

The BBC’s position is that policies and principles are applied consistently, regardless of an individual’s role, seniority or status. The BBC is bound by duties of confidentiality and data privacy, which means it does not always share the outcome of an investigation and any management action that may have been taken.

The BBC’s leaders have repeatedly made clear that they have “zero tolerance” for behavior that falls below expectations, though the culture review concluded that the corporation does not have a toxic workplace.in 2020, has often been at the forefront of major stories for the BBC during her 30-year career at the corporation.podcast, which launched after Russia’s invasion in 2022. Derbyshire secured a UK exclusive interview with rape survivor Gisèle Pelicot in February, while for a, she interviewed five women who experienced sexual abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein.

Derbyshire has previously reported on male abuse survivors in professional football and UK grooming gang victims. In 2023,James Handy Stabbed To Death In L.A. ; Veteran Character Actor In Film, TV Was 81Starz Greenlights ‘Power: Legacy’ Series Starring Joseph Sikora & Michael Rainey Jr.Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





DEADLINE / 🏆 109. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBC under fire from Nigel Farage's lawyer over Newsnight 'misquote'Nigel Farage's lawyer has written to the BBC demanding an urgent apology after a furious row was sparked on yesterday's episode of Newsnight. The show's host, Matt Chorley, repeatedly misquoted Mr Farage's response to the murder of Henry Nowak.

Read more »

BBC Forced to Issue Apology to Nigel Farage Over Newsnight MisquoteThe BBC has been forced to issue a grovelling apology to Nigel Farage following a furious row sparked by last night's edition of Newsnight. The Reform UK leader's lawyers sent a furious letter to the broadcaster's director-general this morning, demanding the apology and issuing other demands amid accusations Mr Farage had been defamed by the programme's host.

Read more »

BBC Issues Apology to Nigel Farage Over Newsnight Misquote ControversyThe BBC has issued a formal apology to Reform UK leader Nigel Farage after Newsnight host Matt Chorley repeatedly misquoted his remarks regarding the Henry Nowak murder, falsely claiming Farage referred to 'white cold rage' instead of 'pure, cold rage'. The broadcaster has removed the offending episode from iPlayer and Sounds, and will broadcast an on-air apology. Farage's legal team has issued non-negotiable demands including a prominent written apology, an on-air correction, and a full investigation, threatening legal action and a boycott of BBC platforms if unmet.

Read more »

Venezuela Fury Shares Luxurious Married Life in Derbyshire CaravanTyson Fury's eldest daughter, 16-year-old Venezuela, showcases her high-end home decor and married life with husband Noah Price in a static caravan.

Read more »