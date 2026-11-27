The BBC introduces The Reluctant Vampire, a six-episode comedy series starring Lenny Rush. Discover how this new show fills the void left by What We Do in the Shadows.

The British Broadcasting Corporation has introduced a new vampire comedy series titled The Reluctant Vampire, aiming to fill the entertainment void left by the conclusion of the hit American sitcom What We Do in the Shadows. The FX series, which featured a stellar cast including Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén, ended its run in 2024 after proving to be a standout success that surpassed its original film source material.

New Series Premise and Core Cast

The Reluctant Vampire is a six-episode series based on the classic 1980s children's book by comedian Eric Morecambe. The narrative centers on Valentine, a fifteen-year-old character portrayed by Lenny Rush, who desperately desires his vampiric powers to manifest so he can impress his overbearing father, Victor, played by Tom Davis. Valentine aims to secure his place as the heir to the vampire king, but he faces a significant biological obstacle that complicates his royal ambitions.

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Valentine is not a late-blooming vampire but an ordinary human who was saved from a house fire as an infant. He lives under the care of his adoptive mother, Valeeta, played by Sian Clifford from Fleabag, who keeps his true nature a secret. He also deals with the pressure of a nosy vampire prodigy brother who is breathing down his neck, creating a tense domestic environment that drives the early episodes of the series.

Comparison to Existing Vampire Comedies

Like What We Do in the Shadows, the new BBC production operates as a found family hangout sitcom that explores how ancient supernatural beings struggle to adapt to the modern world. While it abandons the mockumentary style of its American predecessor, it utilizes Valentine's frequent voice-over narration to provide viewers with a direct and intimate look into the mind of a human living among monsters. This narrative device serves a similar function to the confessional interviews used in the FX series.

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Valentine differs significantly from Guillermo, the dutiful familiar from the other show. Instead of yearning for immortality, Valentine genuinely enjoys the novelty of being human, engaging in activities like trying new foods and soaking up the sun. He also develops a romantic interest in a local girl named Gertie, played by Ellie-May Sheridan, which adds an emotional core to the show that supports its blend of family-friendly and more mature humor.

Supernatural Elements and Creative Vision

The series features a rich ecosystem of supernatural creatures lurking around the vampire's grand castle lair, including an impotent werewolf, a helpful ghost, two unhelpful gargoyles, and a talking crow. These elements parallel the diverse cast of undead and supernatural beings in What We Do in the Shadows. The characters of Valeeta and Victor also mirror the dynamic between Nadja and Laszlo from the American show, providing a familiar framework for fans of the genre.

Alan Partridge's recent stewards, Neil and Rob Gibbons, wrote the adaptation, bringing a distinctly British sensibility to the undead lore. The show includes moments of sharp wit, such as a scene where Valeeta lists her endless array of former lovers, which serves as a fantastically funny highlight. Despite the similarities in setup, the creative team has ensured the series remains wholly its own unique entity in the crowded market of horror-comedies.

Availability and Market Impact

Viewers outside the United Kingdom can currently watch the series on BBC iPlayer, as it is available exclusively in the UK at this time. BBC Studios is handling international distribution for the project, which suggests that American audiences may soon have access to this new vampire comedy. The success of What We Do in the Shadows and the global popularity of the BBC's Ghosts have undoubtedly paved the way for this Morecambe adaptation, proving there is a strong appetite for supernatural sitcoms.

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While The Reluctant Vampire brings fresh energy to the genre, it faces the challenge of living up to the legacy of What We Do in the Shadows. The FX series is considered one of the most definitive vampire shows ever created, influencing a generation of viewers and standing alongside classics like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and True Blood. The new British series must carve out its own identity while satisfying fans who are looking for a similar comedic and supernatural experience.